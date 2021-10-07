My Campus: UI Alumni Association President Jennifer Dillavou
Her own personal homecoming came four years and change ago, when JENNIFER DILLAVOU (UI Class of ’82) was hired away from Ohio University to head up the alumni department at her alma mater.
A townie (and proud of it) who attended Carrie Busey Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High, she’s the first woman to serve as permanent president of the UI’s Alumni Association.
Dillavou’s road back home included stops at Carnegie Mellon, Pitt and, from 2012-17, Ohio U, where she oversaw an organization serving 210,000 ex-Bobcats. That’s 600,000 or so grads fewer than the three-campus network she represents now.
This being homecoming week at Illinois, we asked the College of Education’s 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award winner to take us for a guided, virtual tour of some of her most memorable places and spaces on and around campus.
Where I was when I got great news
The Alice Campbell Alumni Center. It was just days after I was appointed president of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and Lou Liay accepted my invitation to come out of retirement and return to work at the UIAA.
There’s no place like …
As many folks know, I’m a townie. Being a first-generation college grad, resources were tight. My brothers put themselves through school.
When my parents said to me ‘If you want to go to college, you’ll go to Illinois and you’ll live at home,’ my response was: ‘Thank you very much. That would be lovely.’
So I lived at home but I was also a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. Alpha Gams is just up the street from the Alice Campbell Alumni Center, the place I call my professional home now.
I had the “town girl room” and would stay there on the weekends.
If you ever want the back story to the night I came home from the bars to find my furniture in the hallway, and my decision to sleep there anyway, I’m happy to provide it.
Favorite hangout as a student that is no more
Well, I can tell no lies. First and foremost, DeLuxe Lunch and Billiards, followed closely by the original Kam’s, Dooley’s, Garcia’s on Wright Street, the original Papa Del’s, Boni’s, Chin’s, Bubby and Zadie’s, Zorba’s and the Coed.
With apologies to the College of Education and its incredible dean, Jim Anderson, it probably says a great deal about my academic career that all my hangouts were bars or restaurants.
Where I took my favorite course as a student
Like thousands of other alumni, I have to say Foellinger Auditorium and Richard Scanlan‘s Classic Civ class.
What can you say about an instructor who would come onstage dressed as Zeus, Aristotle and any other major Macedonian who took a chariot to work?
The first spot I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
The Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. If it’s good enough for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, it’s good enough for the best of newcomers.
The place I can’t wait to visit more post-pandemic
Krannert Center, although I saw Joan Jett and the Punch Brothers during Ellnora and it was glorious to be back in that singular space.
The one spot that should never be messed with, no matter how old it gets
Please. Alma. Memorial Stadium. State Farm Center. The Quad. Foellinger. Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Illini Union. Morrow Plots. Lincoln Hall. The Undergrad Library. The Grad Library.
I’m a hopeless romantic. I could take this all the way down to the Levis Center.
Favorite place to grab a bite to eat
Timpone’s. I remember when it was the T’bird, and it’s also the site of my first date with my husband — prior to seeing Josh Bell in the Great Hall.
Seven months later, he asked me to go to Hawaii when we were at Krannert Uncorked. It was in Hawaii that we were married.
Talk about symmetry, huh?