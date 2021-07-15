My Campus: UI Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning's Jason Mock
Just a few more weeks and Jason Mock will finally get to return to the one spot he’s come to miss more than any other during this endless pandemic.
“Frankly, my office,” says the associate director of program management in the UI’s Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning.
“I’ve been back to the Armory for all of maybe two hours since mid-March 2020. As a raging introvert, I’ve been quite comfortable holding meetings via Zoom, but I would like to see three-dimensional coworkers once again.”
When Mock does, there will surely be a few rounds of kudos coming the way of the two-degree UI grad, 13-year employee and one of six 2021 recipients of the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence award, which were given remotely.
In the meantime, the nature-loving Mahomet native took us for a guided virtual tour of some of his most memorable places and spaces on and around campus.
Where I was when I got great news
In 2012, I was in my boss’ office — one of the offices in the dean’s suite of the then-newly-renovated Lincoln Hall. It was summer and I had just returned from a family vacation.
She told me that Illinois had entered into an agreement to publish massive open online courses (MOOCs) on the world’s largest MOOC platform. As an instructional designer, she wanted me to work with the professor to design our first MOOC.
It was an opportunity to help tens of thousands of people around the world learn from University of Illinois faculty. No one at Illinois had ever used this MOOC platform, but I was excited for the challenge.
The only kicker was, as my boss put it, “We just signed the agreement a week ago and since you were out, you have two weeks to launch the course instead of three.”
For reference, often when we design new courses on a platform we already know, we allow about six months for the process. It was a crazy-busy but super-exciting time for our team.
A place to call home
When my wife and I got married, she moved into my very small apartment on the edge of campus.
I remember the oven was so small that in order to cook one of those take-and-bake pizzas, we had to cut the sides off the pizza to turn it into a square.
Where I took my favorite course
Two answers — one from my undergrad and one from grad school.
My undergraduate was in physics, so naturally Loomis Lab comes to mind. My favorite class was on the physics of music during my senior year. I still remember doing a research project on the psychoacoustics of music — essentially how the brain interprets types of sounds. Typical physics lab with workbenches, equipment everywhere, but I loved it.
My master’s degree was in education and my favorite course was in program evaluation. I took the class in the basement of the College of Education building. What stood out to me was the semester-long project where I both got paid and earned academic credit to apply what we were learning in class to a real-life project at work. I got to learn in a very memorable and useful way a skill that has helped me in my career even today — also at Illinois.
The one spot that should never be altered
Altgeld Hall. Of course, it’s very iconic from the outside. Though many students lament the labyrinth of doors and hallways on the inside, I always loved mazes as a kid.
Favorite place to think
The Illini Union is a hub of activity, but if you know where to look, there’s a quiet, quaint room in the basement with plenty of seating that’s separated from the rest of the seating area.
Favorite student hangout that is no more
One of my undergrad highlights was performing with and writing drill charts for the Marching Illini. I was in the trombone section, which was a pretty close-knit group.
Several of the trombone guys all lived in a house on Oregon Street. Many good memories hanging out in that house. Eventually, the house was torn down, but on the positive side, the property now hosts the School of Social Work, where my wife earned her master’s degree, so she got to spend a lot of time on the same parcel of land.
Favorite place to grab a bite
Papa Del’s. Where else can you find a pizza in Champaign-Urbana that’s as thick as your typical college textbook?
Where I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
The Quad, specifically in the evening. Every part of campus is busy during the middle of the day with students going to and from classes, including via the Quad.
It’s in the evening where you also can see more student “life” beyond academics dominate the stage with games of frisbee and catch, a performance of Illinois’ summer band, or a movie on the Quad.