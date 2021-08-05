My Campus: UI Swanlund Chair of Entomology May Berenbaum
Insect humor, from @MayBerenbaum Tuesday on Twitter:
“A tiger is loose on the UIUC campus! (Fake news? it’s a tiger swallowtail nectaring on bee balm at the UI Pollinatarium prairie),” the UI’s Swanlund Chair of Entomology tweeted, with an accompanying photo of a beautiful butterfly.
MAY BERENBAUM spent Tuesday scouting insects and posing for News-Gazette photos at one of her favorite places on the planet — outside the UI Pollinatarium, where she can often be found “whenever I’m worried about insect decline and the ‘beepocalypse.’”
Don’t let the Insect Fear Film Festival creator and self-described bug lady’s funny side fool you. While she can deliver a good joke — an old favorite: ”A termite walked into a bar and asked, ‘Is the bar tender here?” — she’s as distinguished in her area of expertise as anyone on this, or any other, campus.
In 2014, Berenbaum joined other UI giants — Woese, Bardeen, Beckman, Holonyak — when President Barack Obama presented her with the National Medal of Science “for pioneering studies on chemical coevolution and the genetic basis of insect-plant interactions, and for enthusiastic commitment to public engagement that inspires others about the wonders of science.”
A New Jersey native with a pair of Ivy League degrees, Berenbaum moved to C-U shortly after earning her Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology from Cornell.
That was 41 years ago, long enough to assemble a lengthy list of favorite places and spaces, which she shared with us in this week’s installment of My Campus.
Where I was when I got great news
Early one day in April 1994, I was in my office in Morrill Hall sitting at my desk when the phone rang. I answered it to hear a guy claiming to be Paul Ehrlich, arguably the world’s most famous population biologist at the time, telling me that he was calling to let me know that I had been elected to the National Academy of Sciences.
I had absolutely no clue that I was even being considered; only the fact that I recognized his voice kept me from slamming the phone down and hanging up, figuring some clown was having an esoteric joke at my expense.
Where I interviewed for my first job here
124 Burrill Hall, known as “the pit” for its steep rows of seats.
Back in the days of carousel slide projectors, the one in 124 Burrill was positioned in such a way that the bulb was aimed directly at my retinas, preventing me from making eye contact with anyone in the audience or reading the clock for the entire duration of the talk.
Consequently, I finished my 50-minute talk in a mortifying 35 minutes, but thankfully I ended up getting the offer anyway.
The first place I’d take a campus newcomer I wanted to impress
The Morrow Plots, of course. What a distinction it is for our campus to be the home of the second-oldest continuous soil fertility experiment in the world, established in 1876 and still producing useful data relevant to the sustainability of row crop agriculture.
I’m guessing, though, that most people don’t know that UIUC is also the home of the oldest continuous plant selection experiment in the world. The Illinois Long Term Selection Experiment began in 1896 with the goal of determining the extent to which selective breeding could change the protein and oil content of corn.
Over the years, this ongoing experiment, now in its 120th generation, has incorporated genetics and molecular biology and has yielded findings that appear in dozens of textbooks and encyclopedias.
Even though the selection plots are on South Farms and not that easy to visit, in 2002, when we hosted the annual meeting of the Society for the Study of Evolution, we included an outing for meeting attendees from around the world to see the famous experiment in action.
The one spot that should never be messed with, no matter how old it gets
Just east of the Illini Union — and north of Harker Hall — are two magnificent specimens of baldcypress, a surprising tree to see in Urbana. The species is just barely native to Illinois, pretty much confined to swamps and bottomland forests in the extreme southern part of the state.
It’s also surprising because, even though the tree is a conifer, with needles and cones, it’s not an evergreen — it drops its leaves every fall.
Why not mess with these trees? This species, the “sequoia of the Midwest,” is famous for its astonishing lifespan — some specimens in Illinois are estimated to have lived more than a millennium. Here’s hoping our trees can be allowed to live a long, healthy life so that generations of students can enjoy them.
My go-to museum
I’m a fan of all of our campus museums. I guess for “go-to” I’d have to pick Spurlock; when it’s otherwise impossible to look for insects outdoors, I like to head to Spurlock to look for insect artifacts from around the world.
For example, in April 2017, I brought students from my IB109 Insects and People course there for a field trip and we found displays on sacred scarab beetles in Egypt; silk textiles embroidered with butterflies from China, along with an exhibit on silkworms and the Silk Road; beetle wing jewelry, and Ecuadorian effigy bowls and drinking vessels decorated with images of scorpions and ticks, which to be technical are arachnids and not insects.
My favorite section of a campus library
That’s a toss-up. There’s the Rare Book and Manuscript Library, which has a spectacular collection of some of the world’s most important texts. Of greatest interest to me are landmark books and manuscripts in the history of science dating back centuries.
Sharing a room with these books and manuscripts is like sharing the room with their authors — like time travel. Just two examples from 17th century entomology include Robert Hooke’s 17th century ‘Micrographia,’ with some of the earliest magnified images of insects, and Maria Sibylla Merian’s ‘Metamorphosis Insectorum Surinamensium,’ featuring the first illustrations to depict all stages of the life cycle of an insect species.
But there’s also the University Archives, housed in several places on campus. The archives comprise the repository of papers, correspondence and publications of faculty, alumni and departments from its earliest days to the present.
For several projects, I’ve hunted through the papers of Stephen A. Forbes in 146 Main Library; among many other positions held during his 46 years on the faculty, Forbes was founding head of the UIUC Department of Entomology.
As the current department head, I can’t help feeling a kinship with this man, given that I found letters he wrote about departmental issues more than a century ago to his dean and to other administrators that I could have borrowed and sent to my dean and other administrators today.
My go-to spot for a meal or a drink
My go-to order determines my go-to places: tall hot soy caramel macchiato, variously at Starbucks in the Illini Union, Starbucks on West Oregon, Caffé Bene on South Gregory, Intermezzo at Krannert and Array Café in the Institute for Genomic Biology, all of which are 0.3 miles or less from my office in Morrill Hall.
My favorite place without walls
Immediately adjacent to the UI Pollinatarium, our department’s discovery/science center dedicated to raising awareness of and appreciation for pollinators, there’s a reconstructed prairie, originally planted in the 1980s.
It’s a place right on campus to see prairie in the Prairie State — our state nickname, despite the fact that less than 0.1 percent of native tallgrass prairie remains intact today.
The tallgrass prairie is a unique and diverse ecological community that has been exploited, neglected and otherwise under-appreciated throughout much of our state’s history.
Whenever I’m worried about insect decline and the “beepocalypse,” a visit to the Pollinatarium prairie — camera in hand — reminds me that there are tiny but safe refuges for our native plants and for the spectacular diversity of insect species that have made their homes in Illinois long before people showed up on the scene.