I believe every person should be able to visit a doctor regularly, get medical help when they’re sick, not worry about bankruptcy because of a medical emergency or chronic illness, and afford their medications without needing to choose whether they will pay for their prescriptions or feed their family.
I am running to ensure we have a health care system that answers the needs of regular people, not prioritizes profits of insurance and pharmaceutical companies over patients.
The fight to protect health care coverage is deeply personal to me. In 2009, our 12-year-old son, Jack, developed a rare, life-threatening illness that started with a tick bite. My husband and I sat at our son’s bedside, watched our previously healthy boy fight for his life, and watched Jack’s medical team save his life every minute of every day for a very long time.
My husband and I lived every parent’s nightmare, but because we had access to quality health care, we got to bring our son home, and our family did not go bankrupt. Every family deserves that same access to quality, affordable health care.
I entered this race in 2017 after seeing Congressman Davis and Washington Republicans celebrate their vote to strip health care coverage from millions, remove protections for people with pre-existing conditions and institute an age tax. I knew someone had to stand up for us because this would cause people to lose their livelihoods, their lives or both.
After failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Washington Republicans doubled down by hacking away at the foundation of our health care system and repeatedly voting to support the lawsuit that, if successful, would completely overturn the ACA and all the protections that it provides.
In spite of a pandemic that’s wreaking havoc on our health and economy, Rep. Davis has continued to support this lawsuit which would strip health care coverage from over 31,000 people in our district and leave over 280,000 people with pre-existing conditions in our district to face skyrocketing premiums or lose their insurance altogether.
Every day, people across central Illinois share their health care stories with me, along with their fears of losing their insurance, the high costs of premiums and the gut-wrenching choices they’re making to afford their prescription drugs.
These realities are why I support efforts to build upon the health care coverage and protections provided by the ACA like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, which passed the House last week with bipartisan support.
This bill would lower insurance premiums for middle-class families and senior citizens while strengthening protections for people with pre-existing conditions and cut prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies. This bill can help people, and the Senate should consider it on its merits.
Instead of voting to lower the costs of insurance premiums and prescription drugs, Congressman Davis voted against it after taking over $200,000 from pharmaceutical corporate PACs during his time in office. While he is defending the rights of pharmaceutical companies to charge whatever price they want, it was just announced that Americans could end up paying more for the new COVID-19 treatment even though tens of millions of our taxpayer dollars made this treatment possible in the first place. That’s just wrong.
I am not accepting any corporate PAC money, now or when I’m elected to Congress, because I refuse to choose corporations over people. I will always fight for the health care of families in central Illinois, and that’s who I am running to represent.