In January 2019, I witnessed the driver of a car open fire mid-afternoon on the house next to my office, near OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and Martin Luther King Elementary School in Urbana. I had been loading my truck in our parking lot — about 20 feet from where the shooter, with blacked-out tinted windows, was sitting.
The driver started to drive away, but as he did, he slowed, rolled down his window and opened fire on the house next door. I ran for my life, fearful the shooter would turn his gun toward me next.
I called 911, and the Urbana and University of Illinois police quickly responded. The shooting happened so quickly that I didn’t have any details on the shooter or the vehicle’s license plate. I was only able to provide a description of the vehicle.
Following that incident, whenever I was opening or closing our warehouse outside, or when walking to or from my truck, I would nervously cringe if a vehicle slowed down. I had a profound new fear for my life, and a strong sense of regret that I had not been able to provide the police with more information.
Within a month, my coworkers and I installed security cameras outside our office to monitor our business and parking lot. Since then, I have provided security footage of at least three other shootings in the last few years, including a horrific murder in 2021.
I’ve also installed security cameras at a Campustown-area business my father and his business partner own. There, too, I have assisted Champaign and campus police with three or four relatively minor incidents in the last year and a half, but also including a shooting in July 2022 in which our cameras caught the perpetrators shooting dozens of bullets carelessly at a vehicle in the parking lot, while nearby pedestrians screamed and fled or took cover.
I am intentionally doing my part to help police catch the perpetrators of such senseless violence by providing footage of crimes in hopes it will help lead to an arrest.
I have become more outspoken. I have emailed an Urbana City Council member to beg him to authorize license-plate readers and other technology that might give our police the tools they can use to solve and prevent crime. Yet sadly, Urbana has not yet approved the use of the technology.
I am a changed person. Although I no longer live in fear of violence, as I did for a period after each of these incidents, I am more aware of my surroundings than I had ever needed to be before any of these shootings.
Gun violence and related murders have made me less of an optimist, and certainly taken away my innocence. But I am still hopeful that with citizens stepping up and reporting what they see or what their cameras record, the rate of such violence will continue to trend down.