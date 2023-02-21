A week after the first mass shooting on a Big Ten campus since a gunman killed five at Iowa in 1991, classes resumed Monday at a somber Michigan State. For insights on how campus law enforcement agencies handle unthinkable incidents like last week's, The News-Gazette convened a panel of school safety experts, including UI Police Chief ALICE CARY.
“Our hearts are with the entire MSU community, and I commend the efforts of the MSU police and public safety personnel in how they responded to the emergency.
“The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has longstanding prevention and preparedness processes underway. University police have an active presence on the campus Threat Assessment Team, along with professionals from Student Affairs, the Counseling Center, Housing, legal counsel and others.
“We share information about potentially concerning or problematic behaviors that have been brought to our attention so that the university can collaboratively intervene before that behavior manifests as violence.
“I cannot overstate the importance of our community members taking an active role in prevention. It’s the ‘see something, say something’ principle. We are reliant on our students, faculty, staff and community members to recognize troubling behaviors — things like relationship violence, threats, harassment, troubling preoccupation with weapons or psychological distress — and let us know so that we can provide resources to that individual.
“We also put a lot of effort into training ourselves and our community members. All university police officers regularly complete active threat-response training and tabletop simulations with partner agencies and other university leaders. Our emergency management department prepares building emergency action plans and training for campus departments and units.
“We regularly communicate with students about the principles of ‘Run, Hide, Fight,’ which can save lives in an emergency. We launched our REACH team in 2021 to enhance the resources we can offer related to mental health.
“We do a lot, but it is impossible to prevent 100 percent of these tragedies. Many instances are unpredictable and somewhat random.
“Michigan State University is doing a lot of the same things we are, and still the campus experienced this inexplicable and senseless loss.”