Congratulations to the newly elected and re-elected members of the Champaign and Urbana school boards. Your commitment to serve is valued, and your role in the lives of our community’s young children is a vital one.
You’ve been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that more than 14,000 K-12 students across the two districts have equal access to a quality education, putting them on a path to be ready for college and to be productive citizens in whatever community they choose to live in.
I ask that you join me in thinking about new ways the two districts can create equitable access to resources and opportunities for all students, ensure that culturally responsive curriculum and teaching methods are in place, promote positive self-identity among Black and Brown children, and create a safe and inclusive learning environment.
Among the strategies that will help achieve all of this: providing resources to underprivileged areas, training teachers in cultural competency and anti-bias education, implementing policies to address systemic inequalities, increasing diversity of teaching staff, involving diverse stakeholders in development and implementation of culturally responsive curriculum, celebrating diversity, and ensuring the ongoing evaluation and monitoring of effectiveness of culturally responsive curriculum and teaching methods.
It is essential that both school districts take action to address the challenges faced by students from diverse backgrounds. Here are some additional strategies that I’d like to see Unit 4 and District 116 implement:
- Providing mental-health resources and support to students who have experienced trauma or discrimination.
- Offering language support for students who are English-language learners.
- Implementing restorative-justice practices to address disciplinary issues in a way that is fair and promotes healing.
- Ensuring that school board meetings are accessible to all members of the community, including those who may not speak English fluently or who have disabilities.
- Collaborating with community organizations and leaders to create partnerships that can support students and families in need.
By taking a comprehensive approach to equity and inclusion in education, the district can create a learning environment that is truly supportive and empowering for all students.
That must become the standard.