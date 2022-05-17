Although not widely reported, Champaign County recently reestablished a county grand jury, many years after that institution had been abolished for purported fiscal reasons. Although the fiscal state of any county might remain precarious, a county grand jury might always be something on which taxpayer dollars are well spent.
The “administrative order” of the circuit court that resurrected a historical American institution is silent with regard to what occasioned an apparent change in policy in any sphere of government.
Yet one might at least hope that the change in policy also heralds a change of course in the realm of local law enforcement.
The purposes and proper uses of a grand juryUnder the law, persons charged with a felony are entitled to a finding of “probable cause” before the charge may be brought to trial. The required finding of “probable cause” ensures the accused and the public alike that there is objective reason to believe that a felony has been committed.
Traditionally, a probable cause finding may be made in one of two ways:
1. By a judge alone in what is known as a “preliminary hearing.”
2. By a grand jury, a body of citizens tasked with hearing evidence in support of the proposed charge.
If the grand jury finds probable cause (objective reason to believe that a felony has been committed), it can return a formal charge known as an “indictment.”
Two distinct functions of a grand jury
Grand juries have long provided what would be a bulwark between the government and any person who would be charged with a felony. This is a time-honored process that is enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution.
Indeed, having a panel of citizens independently reviewing a proposed charge against a fellow citizen might be considered a hallmark of any system of government based on a notion of ordered liberty.
Yet grand juries have also come to serve a separate purpose and function: Aiding in the investigation of felony crimes. Along with the primary purpose of protecting the accused, this investigative function is also consistent with the broader purposes of the rule of law.
Grand juries and the investigative process
As a legitimate instrument of law enforcement, witnesses may be summoned to appear before a grand jury and give testimony regarding a crime that is merely under investigation.
Proceedings before a grand jury are protected from disclosure while they are occurring. The grand jurors and all involved in the process are forbidden by law to disclose the nature of the proceeding or the identity of witnesses.
Most witnesses who typically appear before a grand jury are law enforcement officers. Yet depending on the nature of the case, laypersons can and do also testify.
In addition, the vast majority of witnesses who appear before a grand jury do so voluntarily. The testimony of the witness is officially recorded and preserved. This serves in all events as a source of reference in the event that a return of an indictment is later claimed to be unsupported by any evidence.
Grand jury investigations and ‘reluctant witnesses’
For various reasons, witnesses to serious crimes are frequently reluctant to come forward and share what they know with law enforcement agents.
Yet a “reluctant witness” by any definition can legally be court-ordered to appear before a grand jury.
Such a witness can also be court-ordered to testify.
Any such witness has the basic right to refuse to do so.
From that point, the prosecution has certain options regarding how to proceed.
Depending on which option the prosecution exercises, the reluctant witness has several of his or her own further options from there.
The grand jury as a precision instrument of law enforcement
Informed and facile use of a grand jury can greatly enhance effective law enforcement while in no way detracting from its enduring essential purpose of providing citizen oversight of the prosecution of serious criminal offenses.
Without venturing too very far into weeds favored by law wonks, those who have read this far might well consider the following points. Each of the points illustrates the value of a grand jury as an instrument of law enforcement and is based on various cases and situations reported during an ever-increasing number of months — and opportunities — too long passed.
Thus, consider:
1. A witness to a crime who refuses to talk with the police can be subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury.
2. If the witness refuses to testify, the witness may be court-ordered to do so.
3. If the witness further refuses to testify, the witness can be held in contempt of court.
4. Contempt of court may be either “civil” or “criminal.”
5. In a “civil contempt” case, some remedy is provided by the court to bring the witness to comply with the order to testify. The remedy can come in the form of a daily monetary fine or even some sort of court-ordered confinement, whether at home or in the county jail.
6. Cases of “criminal contempt” fall into two categories: “minor” and “major.” Minor contempt is generally classified as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail.
However, it is not widely known that, under Illinois law, “major criminal contempt” is a felony, with no statutory limitation on the penalty that can be imposed upon conviction.
The grand jury as a precision instrument, intended for responsible use by thoughtful hands
The establishment of a grand jury in any county in Illinois is certainly good policy. Ever mindful of history, it would never be a bad idea to establish and empower a group of local citizens to scrutinize the decision of government prosecutors to pursue a felony charge.
The same would hold true of the longstanding legitimate use of a grand jury as a means of investigating felonies. Known witnesses who will not “come forward” from the street or at a crime scene can be subpoenaed to provide information before a grand jury, the proceedings of which are presumptively secret.
In addition, a victim or other witness to a pending charge who recants his or her prior statements to law enforcement authorities can be called before a grand jury so that the prosecutor can further investigate the fact and reason for the recantation.
Grand juries and reluctant witnesses — using a scalpel instead of a chain saw
Thoughtful and professional prosecutors in any venue can and should make responsible use of a grand jury when dealing with reluctant witnesses. Those who favor fair and effective law enforcement would ask for no more, and law-abiding members of any community deserve nothing less.
Of course, dealing with reluctant witnesses in any setting is at best difficult. Moreover, compelling the appearance of an unwilling witness — and compelling such a witness to testify — might ever be unpleasant and fraught with moral ambiguity.
Yet execution of the law enforcement process is not for those faint of heart. Nor is it for those who are unable to think (or unwilling to look) even a few steps ahead.
A good first step
The reestablishment of a Champaign County Grand Jury is a good first step. What further steps are to be taken — and in what direction — remains to be seen.
At the very least, there has been a positive addition to the array of instruments always available to responsible government officials and intended for thoughtful use.