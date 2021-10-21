The local NAACP Champaign County Branch made history at Friday’s Virtual Freedom Fund Program, where the theme — inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King — was “The Fierce Urgency of Now: A Time of Action for Our Beloved Community.”
As a nonprofit, the NAACPCC Branch does not get paid for what we do. The Freedom Fund banquet — traditionally our only money-making fundraiser — has been held virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, with no charge for admission.
Being a retired teacher, I’ve always promoted and valued a high-quality education for all of our children, preparing them to become productive citizens in the communities in which they choose to live. So, due to the awesome generosity of our members, friends, churches and other businesses in the community, the NAACPCC was able to do what we have never done in my more than 45 years in this branch.
Recognizing that the time to take action for our beloved community is now, the executive committee and I unanimously agreed that this year, we would assist two graduating, local ACT-SO-participating students financially with the NAACPCC Branch scholarship awards in the amount of $2,000 each, to help defray the cost of their first year in college.
I presented the scholarships during Friday’s program to Champaign Central High School senior Logan Parks, who performed the trumpet solo during Friday’s program, and to Urbana High School’s Christopher Walker. Our own Dr. Barbara Gillespie is chair of the NAACPCC ACT-SO program and was not part of the scholarship committee.
Friday’s program was filled with other memorable events. Janiece Mitchell, an ACT-SO alum and nationally qualified young lady, sang the Negro National Anthem. Norrlyn Michael Allen, another ACT-SO alum and three-time national participant, presented The Spoken Word.
Dr. Christopher Span, associate dean for graduate programs in the UI’s College of Education, was our fantastic keynote speaker.
He shared with us additional detailed information about Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and marched us through our Black history.
Much appreciation to the Freedom Fund program committee members for a job well done. I thank you all for an awesome night.