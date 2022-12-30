The issue of gun violence in the Black community — and particularly with young Black men — causes me to look at what’s different about our neighborhoods and streets today than in prior years.
I see a lot of attention placed on issues related to gun laws, the number of guns on the street, the much-talked-about factors of racism, etc. I think all those factors have some level of merit that contribute to the plague infecting Black communities and particularly young Black men today.
Being Black and growing up on West Side of Chicago in the late 1960s and ’70s, I’m not a stranger to being in an environment where guns were plentiful. I’ve never owned or carried a gun myself, but I remember my father having a gun in the house, I remember occasions where someone showed off a gun at the high school I attended or at a party, and there was no escape from the Chicago West (or South) Side gangs, and the gun and violence operations they ran.
With respect to the often-mentioned reasons for the violence we face in our community today, the late 1960s and ’70s in inner-city Chicago had those same issues of questionable gun laws, proliferation of guns on the streets, poverty, racism, etc.
That’s what makes me ask: What’s different? The fact is, while my neighborhood 50 years ago had an abundance of guns, violent gang activity, poverty and what I would call a higher level of racism than today, the level of violence was nowhere near what we experience today in Champaign and particularly Chicago.
I think what we are experiencing today is rooted in the change in culture that has slowly taken place over the past 50-plus years. My inner-city, all-Black neighborhood had a father in over 70 percent of the homes. If there was gang activity that spilled into the neighborhood, it was the fathers and men who were front and center in confronting it.
What’s different today is that the number of fathers in that same community is almost totally the reverse.
Most every family in that neighborhood had a push for education and being the best you could that was supported by the community at large. Regardless of income, parents were involved with the schools and had little hesitance in working with teachers on any behavioral issues.
Respect and deference to those who were responsible for you was the norm. Learning how to think, respectfully engage with others and deal with success and failure were the key focus of the school environment.
The school environment was more of a refuge from the complexities of the broader world and provided the basic knowledge to help take on those complexities later. What’s different today is that the school environment has become a microcosm of issues from the world at large and less of a refuge and knowledge source for taking on life’s complexities when needed.
Values and morals were given to me by men and women at the front of Black empowerment and the fight for racial justice. We were being led by strong individuals, who were learned, experienced and committed to the needs and advancement of the Black community and our race.
What’s different today is that values and morals seem to be taken from amalgamations of special interests that link Black people to social movements and concerns, rather than focusing on us as individuals and as a community. Social media, music, academics and book writers get the attention over men and women who are on the ground, working with and understanding the realities of what is truly behind the issues our communities face today.
I’m guessing that many will see my reflections and take on this question as old-school living in the past, maybe even simplistic. But when asked to give my thoughts, my reality check was to look at my lived experience and what’s in front of my eyes today.
The fact is, gun laws and lots of guns have been around a long time, and racism has been a part of the Black experience for a long time as well. Shootings and violence have been around a long time, but not like today. So particularly for the Black community that I grew up in versus what we are experiencing today, what’s different? For many years as Black men and women, and as a Black community, we dealt with all those elements without the horrendous violence that we see today. Finding what we’ve lost, what’s different, is a way back.
I’m sure that the differences that I’ve spoken to aren’t a full list, but for me, family makeup and regard for others, education and the commitment to critical thinking for the good of all, and particularly, morals and values that lift and build up rather than tear down, set the stage for the development of individual and community behavior and outcomes much different than we experience today.