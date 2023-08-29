CHAMPAIGN — Most Champaign County residents who want the newest COVID-19 booster shot set to be out soon will be directed to drugstores or their doctors.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will be making booster shots available only to certain groups, such as nursing homes, homeless shelters and outreach clinics, but won’t be offering it to the general public as it has in the past, according to district Administrator Julie Pryde.
“We’re going to focus on the people who don’t have easy access to the vaccines,” she said.
How soon the new booster shots will be available is still undetermined, but the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Sept. 12 to discuss its recommendations, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could make a final recommendation soon after that.
University of Illinois officials are waiting to hear what the CDC is going to recommend — for example, is this booster advised for the general population or just certain age and risk groups? — before deciding whether to make it available for the campus community, according to McKinley Health Center Director Awais Vaid.
The vaccine cost and vial size will also be factors, he said.
In the past, COVID-19 vaccine was provided in 10-dose vials, and if that’s going to be the case for the new booster, rather than single-dose vials, there would be potential vaccine waste if demand isn’t high, Vaid said.
He does know that a booster shot mandate isn’t expected for the campus community.
While flu shots are strongly recommended, he said, there aren’t any vaccine mandates on campus and “we’re not expecting any of the mandates to come back.”
Pryde and Vaid said the new COVID-19 booster, formulated for what had been the dominant Omicron subvariant earlier in the year, XBB.1.5, should still offer protection even though XBB.1.5’s close relative, EG.5 (nicknamed Eris), is now on top of the Omicron heap.
XBB.1.5 was accounting for just under 5 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 19, while Eris was accounting for 20 percent as of the same date, according to the CDC.
Vaid said all indications he’s read from vaccine manufacturers is that the new vaccine will still be effective for EG.5 and some other recent Omicron offshoots. However, he said, vaccine makers will be presenting effectiveness data to the ACIP next month, he said.
“In two or three weeks, they will determine is the vaccine effective and, if not, can they make a change,” he said.
Vaid believes a more realistic goal for when the new booster shot will be out is later September or early October.
That would fit in with the timing for upcoming flu shots, since flu and COVID-19 shots can be given at the same time, he said.
State health officials say the COVID-19 hospitalization level in Illinois remains low, but wastewater monitoring across the state — which measures the level of SARS-CoV-2 virus in samples taken at sewage treatment plants — is indicating rising COVID-19 activity at the moderate level.
Samples taken at Danville and Champaign-Urbana treatment plants indicate the COVID-19 activity level began trending up a bit in July.
Meanwhile, should you consider masking again?
Pryde said that will be up to each person, but she plans to resume masking herself — not just to protect against COVID-19 infection, but to protect against other fall and winter viruses such as colds, flu and RSV.
Along with COVID-19 boosters and flu shots, a new RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) shot is being advised for adults 60 and older.
“RSV kills more seniors than children,” Pryde said.