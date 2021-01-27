Loren Tate — the “voice and conscience of the Illini” for more than half a century — will be inducted into a sixth Hall of Fame later this year.
The longtime News-Gazette sports columnist and WDWS radio personality is among five members of the United States Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame Class of 2021, the organization announced Wednesday.
Tate will be inducted alongside Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil, former Indianapolis Star columnist Bill Bender and former ACC media director Brian Morrison.
For media members covering college basketball and the NBA, there’s no higher honor than a spot in the USBWA’s Hall. Past inductees include acclaimed sportswriters Bob Ryan, John Feinstein, Curry Kirkpatrick, Alexander Wolff and Bob Hammel, as well as former Big Ten commissioner Wayne Duke, who’s credited with co-founding the USBWA.
At 35, Tate was hired as sports editor of The News-Gazette in 1966, eight Illini head coaching eras ago, and never left. Even in “retirement,” the 89-year-old columnist’s “Tatelines” remain as much a staple of the Sunday sports section as his interviews on WDWS’ Saturday morning sports talk show, which he helped introduce and has hosted since 1979.
As former N-G sportswriter David Woods wrote for an upcoming edition of the USBWA’s newsletter, “Loren Tate is both a man from another time and journalist ahead of his time.”
“He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1974. He is going into the USWBA Hall of Fame in 2021,” Woods wrote. “Who ever heard of anyone going into halls of fame 47 years apart?”
In addition to those two honors, the 1949 Monticello High grad was inducted into both the Sages’ halls of fame (for both alumni and athletes), as well as the Hammond (Ind.) Sports Hall and the UI Fraternity & Sorority Alumni Hall of Fame.