Jeanne Holy of Champaign has dedicated much of her life to learning about Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement with formal display according to strict rules.
That commitment was borne out when she recently received the Headmaster Designate second-place prize in the Ikenobo World Cup Competition.
Holy, who is president of the Illinois Prairie Chapter of Ikenobo Ikebana, has traveled to Japan numerous times, has learned Japanese and hosted many visitors.
She transformed her garage into a place where Ikebana can be taught and offers sessions several times a month — in person and via Zoom.
Holy has been doing Ikebana for about 30 years.
“Many years ago I had an art gallery,” Holy said. “My business partner and I do other work and had a lot of office space that we didn’t use, so we decided to have an art gallery and feature local artists.
“We invited Kimiko Gunji, who used to be director of Japan House at the U of I. She did floral arranging. She came to our gallery and did a show.”
A community group in Champaign-Urbana followed.
The Ikenobo Ikebana Society, headquartered in Kyoto, is Japan’s oldest school of flower arrangement — with more than 560 years of history.
Holy served as Gunji’s assistant and vice president of the Illinois Prairie chapter for more than 20 years before assuming the president’s role.
“I got addicted to (Ikebana), and it became my passion as opposed to my avocation,” Holy said.
Holy last visited Japan in November 2019, and the following year was enrolled in an advance course in Kyoto, where she was planning to travel four times in 2020, but the COVID-19 put an end to that.
“Nobody’s been able to return to Japan since then,” Holy said. “They’re not really open yet. You have to go by government tour. It’s very restrictive.”
The Japanese group frequently sends professors to the U.S., however, to teach the floral art.
In June the local chapter hosted workshops at Hyatt Place, attended by people from across the United States and taught by a Japanese professor.
“We had a week of workshops here that our group hosted” for residents from different parts of the country. “And then our local chapter had five more days of workshops for our members with this professor from Japan.”
As a result of the workshops, an online competition was held, which was open to everyone outside of Japan.
“You make an arrangement and photograph it, and you can’t edit it,” Holy said.
Two categories were offered — beginnings and advanced. Holy placed second in the latter category.
Holy said her love of Ikebana has “enriched my life tremendously.”
And that love of it has grown over the years.
“In the beginning I just liked flowers,” she said. “I enjoy flowers. They’re pretty. But this is an art form, which is a little different than western flower arranging. But it’s also a discipline: Kado, which means the flower way that involves a certain philosophy. It’s about seeing the beauty and the value of living things.
“For me it changed ... to more or less a really nice philosophy, especially for growing older and appreciating every phase of your life and other people’s lives and being able to respect other people and the beauty and characteristics of other people.
“Most important are the people I’ve met and enjoy being around.”
Money raised to find killer
Danville’s Three Kings of Peace have raised $3,000 to find information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of a 14-year-old Danville resident.
Ronald Miller Jr. was shot to death July 11.
The Rev. Frank McCullough of the Three Kings of Peace said they “want to provide information to help the Danville police bring the culprit or culprits to justice.”
McCullough, who is also pastor of Danville’s Mt. Olive Church, is continuing to accept donations to fund the reward and provide financial support for the family of Mr. Miller and other violence victims in Danville.
McCullough may be contacted at 217-766-8735.
The Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth, regardless of their religious beliefs.
Rademaker assumes leadership role
Rantoul resident Amy Rademaker has assumed the president’s role for the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health board of directors.
The program coordinator for the Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety, Urbana, Rademaker attended the society’s 2022 conference in Fort Collins, Colo., in June.
Rademaker credits the growth of her local programs to the contacts and conversations that have happened at an ISASH conference through a network of agricultural safety and health professions from around the globe.
“Networking is truly an area where ISASH shines,” she said, “and as president I will challenge members to continue the momentum by keeping the lines of communication going following the conference.
“Throughout the pandemic and worldwide shut down, it was evident that agricultural hazards certainly did not subside or take a break. Luckily, neither did our skilled and dedicated group of ISASH members, as they kept emerging ag safety and health issues at the forefront.”
Tuscola's Got Talent to take center stage next week
Tuscola’s Got Talent, a new event, will make its debut at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Tuscola Community Center.
The stars of the event will be the 28 clients who live in the seven group homes in Tuscola and the surrounding areas operated by Marion County Horizon Center. They will be joined by multiple Tuscola-area residents.
The event is the brainchild of Tuscola High School graduate Brenda Henby Reed, who has a passion for helping people live their best lives.
“COVID affected everyone, but our special-needs population was especially affected by not being able to participate in group gatherings, so Reed created this event and has done this work on her own,” said Executive Director Kathy Jabos. “The Tuscola community and surrounding towns have welcomed this population with open arms, and we hope that they will support Tuscola’s Got Talent so this becomes an annual event.”
Proceeds will benefit the group home clients.
For information or to donate basket items, contact Reed at 217-254-3925 or Brenda.reed1214@yahoo.com. You can also follow the event on Facebook Tuscola’s Got Talent.
NAACP president receives Masonic award
Danville NAACP President Edward J. Butler received a grand-master award Aug. 3 during the Grand Lodge Unification Conference at Masonic Prince Hall in Springfield.
During the ceremony, Butler earned praise for his 22 years of “commitment and dedication in the role of Grand Tyler”—a sentinel for Masonic ceremonies.
Smith reigns at Georgetown Fair
Seventeen-year-old Brylie Smith was crowned 2022 Miss Georgetown Fair this week.
Smith, daughter of Lainey and Korry Smith of Catlin, is a senior at St. Fork High School.
First runner-up was Paili Davis, while Bryan Wyant was second runner up, Mea Sparling third runner-up and Katelyn Callahan fourth runner-up.
Fuller joins hole-in-one club
Jeff Fuller, a member of Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet, earned his first hole in one Aug. 10. The ace came on Lake of the Woods’ No. 4 hole.
He used an 8 iron to sink the shot on a 136-yard hole.
Tom Carpenter witnessed the event.
Monticello group makes most of St. Jude Run
The St. Jude Monticello to Peoria Run marked its 10-year anniversary last weekend, and collectively nine runners traveled nearly 100 miles.
The run started at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 5 and reached Peoria at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 6.
Co-planner Tricia Shaw said participants felt increased community involvement this year through the sale of raffle tickets, “some really generous corporate donations and our downtown send off.”
“We also had our most successful St. Jude sale to date, the Orange Out Game at MHS, and a glow bingo event,” Shaw said. “Each runner raised a minimum of $1,500 to participate.”
This year they passed the $500,000 mark in cumulative donations.
Co-planners Shaw and Mary Alexander and treasurer Janna McGiles were all part of the team when it was founded by Shaw in honor of her niece and St. Jude patient Halle Bloom.
They presented a check for $44,000.
Jolley joins CLA Wealth Advisors
Stacey Jolley has joined CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors as a wealth advisor and will help individuals and businesses in the Champaign and Danville areas.
Jolley has an extensive background in the financial services industry.
In her previous roles she performed extensive research on investments to develop portfolios as well as educating clients on how they can work toward reaching and maintaining their individual, long-term financial goals.
Jolley earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University. She is a chartered retirement planning counselor and accredited asset management specialist from the College of Financial Planning.