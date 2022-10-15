The world is full of people who aspired to certain jobs and realized they are better suited to other professions.
Count Kevin Olmstead and Geoffrey Coon among that group. Both were promoted this week by Champaign police Chief Timothy Tyler — Coon to deputy police chief of operational support and Olmstead to deputy police chief of operations. The goals of both men were elsewhere in their early years. Both are glad things changed.
Coon, who said he “never grew up wanting to be a cop,” is a 1993 Hoopeston Area High School graduate who was a sociology major at the University of Illinois.
“I originally started as a biology major, but I was not good enough in math and science and was accepted in to a course on social learning,” Coon said. “There were several different business agencies we were allowed to reach out to. Champaign police was one of them. They allowed me to intern there.”
Coon, who is 47, said the “interesting work” appealed to him as he did ride-alongs with the department’s tactical team. The officers’ professionalism and the variety of the work were appealing. He was hired as a patrol officer.
Both men worked their way up the ranks.
Among Coon’s favorite assignments were a community police-focused unit as well as serving with the Illinois State Police Task Force 10, a narcotics investigation unit and as patrol sergeant, which exposed him to a variety of incidents.
“Being on the night shift, you saw the cohesiveness there,” Coon said. “It was probably the closest-knit group I ever worked with.”
Coon admits when he was promoted to investigations unit lieutenant, it elicited “a little bit of a sinking feeling.”
“I didn’t have a background in investigations except for the drug investigations task force. There’s a little bit of doubt when you’re in unfamiliar territory,” he said.
But he said he needn’t have worried.
Said Coon: “Fortunately, I had a very strong group of detective sergeants and a veteran group of detective investigators that really didn’t need a whole lot of direction from me. They were a well-oiled unit as far as being able to function. My job was to advocate for them and get them resources they needed.”
He credited the unit for its professionalism and hard work.
“It was very eye-opening for me. I see the long hours and many, many reports that were generated,” Coon said. “I’m very humbled to be where I’m at and to be affiliated with this group.”
Coon and his wife, Jannah, have two sons and live in rural Ogden. He enjoys biking, hiking and is a sports fan (Cubs and Illini). Coon and his wife go “to a lot of concerts” and enjoy traveling.
A native of Warren in northwest Illinois, Olmstead had aspirations to attend law school after earning a degree at Illinois State University, where he majored in political science with a minor in criminal justice.
“I like history. I like the law,” Olmstead, who is 42, said. “Political science wasn’t a stretch for me.”
But his first job was with Farmers Insurance before he was hired as a patrolman in May 2006.
Olmstead was assigned to the community action team in 2008.
“It’s a proactive unit that focuses on specific areas where they’re having issues,” he said.
Olmstead moved up the ranks and has held a variety of positions, including detective in the investigations unit for three years, and being assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
“It’s a rewarding experience,” he said of the task force work. “We got to do some great training with some of the marshals.”
He was promoted to patrol sergeant in February 2015; later alcohol and special events sergeant; and in February 2019 to detective sergeant of investigations before his promotion to lieutenant. He was transferred to the department’s special standards office that November.
Olmstead has worked with three police chiefs — hired by Robert T. Finney, then worked under Anthony Cobb before Tyler took the top job in June.The operations division that Olmstead oversees includes all of the department’s patrol officers and a large number of specialist units, including SWAT-hostage negotiators.
“It’s a lot of personnel,” he said. “I take care of a lot of the upfront responses.”
He said being a patrol sergeant and having an opportunity to serve on the community action team, which he called “a very beneficial experience,” are among the highlights of his career so far.
“As far as my development, I learned a lot from the two officers in that group,” Olmstead said.
The job has been quite busy for the past couple of years, he said, and staffing shortages have provided a challenge.
Olmstead believes in the work of the police department.
“It’s a very noble profession,” he said. “I definitely do like helping the citizens, the community, and it is rewarding. With any job you’re going to take the bad with the good. It’s all about perspective.
“Police officers are human. We have feelings. We have family in most cases. I think we all want the best for everyone in the community. It can be a difficult job at times. I just hope there are people out there who see it as a rewarding career. We’re definitely hiring. Our hiring process is year round now.”
Going through the COVID-19 pandemic was “a new experience” for the police department, “like it was for a lot of people.”
“Never in my life would I have ever expected I would have gone through something like that,” Olmstead said. “It created new challenges.”
Olmstead and his wife, Anne, reside in Mahomet with their two daughters, ages 9 and 5.
“My 5-year-old has got a lot of energy,” Olmstead said. “She’s bouncing off the walls, and it’s hard to keep her down. She’s a lot like me.”
Olmstead enjoys sports and works out regularly, noting he is “pretty emphatic” about his physical health.
Children’s benefit to take place in RobertsThe town park in the tiny Ford County community of Roberts will be a happenin’ place Oct. 29.
The Flessner Fall Festival will be held there from noon to 7 p.m. as a fundraiser for the family of Daniel and Lindsey Flessner, whose sons, Dawson and Mason, ages 2 and 4, have been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Lindsey Flessner said she and her husband had originally planned to hold the event at their home in rural Roberts, but so many people wanted to help, and the event got so big they moved it to the park.
A catered lunch from noon to 2 p.m. will kick off the event for which donations will be accepted. The bands Back Paiges, The Fairchilds and Ryker Maneuver will perform in concert.
The day will also include inflatables, a kids’ corn pit and children’s tent with crafts and games, corn hole for the adults, a beer tent and food trucks.
Lindsey Flessner said a number of area businesses have stepped forward with donated items for raffles.
Park
land student named to board
Parkland College student René Juárez-Cuevas has been named the student board member for the Illinois Community College Board.
A sophomore at Parkland, Juárez-Cuevas attended Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School. At Parkland, he has participated in the Student Government Association, the Honors Program and has held multiple leadership positions, including co-president of the Cobra Investment Society.
Juárez-Cuevas is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) intern for Busey Bank, which he said has taught him how to work diligently and think strategically.
“I hope I can use my skills to aid the ICCB to the best of my abilities during my term as student member of the board,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve and ensure that I will have my best intentions at heart,” he said.
The ICCB student board member is a nonvoting, single-year position selected by the ICCB Student Advisory Committee, a recognized advisory committee of the board.
The Illinois Community College Board utilizes the advice and counsel of all constituent groups of the community college system in establishing policies necessary to implement state statutes. The board consists of 11 members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate for six-year terms. The board chair is selected by the governor. Board meetings are held five times per year.
Wrobel named student of the monthDanica Wrobel, a senior at Rantoul Township High School, has been named the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for September.
She is a daughter of Allison and Chris Wrobel.
Her school activities have included cheerleading, student council, marching band, Madrigals, Scholastic Bowl, National Honor Society, chamber choir, jazz choir, spring musical, Multicultural Club and Academic Challenge.
Wrobel’s honors and awards have included solo and ensemble first-place ratings for vocal solo and flute solo, high honor roll all semesters of high school, CIT leadership award in Girl Scouts, director’s award in chorus, third in the regional and sectional academic challenge for biology and participant in the state competition, and awarded in U.S. history her junior year.
Wrobel has logged about 25 volunteer hours in National Honor Society, has been a Girl Scout for about 10 years and accumulated about 70 hours of volunteer work earning the Bronze and Silver awards in girl scouting. She volunteered for about nine hours during the summer at Girl Scout camp.
She has worked at Dunkin in Rantoul for more than a year and as a babysitter during the summer.
Wrobel plans to work toward a degree in computer programming in college.