Name Dropping | Dubrick not chicken about cutting government red tape
Rural Cissna Park resident Ed Dubrick said he and his wife, Lindsey, aren’t out to compete with the food industry. They just want to do their part to raise meat and produce for themselves and customers of their Iroquois County-based ranch.
Annually, the Dubricks raise about 2,000 meat chickens, 100 turkeys for Thanksgiving and 80 laying hens on their DuChick Ranch.
It’s a satisfying business that the Dubricks ply along with their day jobs — Ed selling insurance and Lindsey as a nurse at Gibson Area Hospital.
Among their venues are area farmers markets, but the couple found that the red tape from selling in different counties could be cumbersome. Ed did something about it.
He worked with farmers in the Illinois Stewardship Alliance Local Food Farmers Caucus to help draft and negotiate a new Illinois legislative bill, the Farmers Market Permit Act, which passed unanimously and was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June.
“I didn’t realize every time around here when you cross a county line you’re dealing with a new health department and a different license,” Dubrick said. “It’s a new set of rules” and a new set of fees.
In many cases, they were charged the same fee as a brick-and-mortar grocery store despite setting up in a town’s farmers market only a few weeks of the year.
What the bill did was set up a statewide fee structure. A vendor selling meat and dairy at a farmers market won’t be charged a fee higher than $175. For eggs it’s $75. It also established some base guidelines such as sanitation requirements.
In the past, some counties would charge as much as $1,400 for setting up at a farmers market just one weekend a month, although most counties charged $300 to $400.
The Farmers Market Permit Act will also make it easier to find local meat, eggs and dairy products at farmers markets.
“Because of Ed’s leadership and willingness to educate policymakers, he exemplifies what it means to be a local food changemaker,” said Kathleen Mueller, senior organizer with the alliance. “Real changes can be made when farmers come together to discuss and organize around challenges they face.”
The alliance recently recognized Dubrick’s efforts in getting the bill passed by naming him the Local Food Changemaker of the Year. The award goes to the farmer who shows exemplary leadership in growing the local food economy and helping Illinois farmers feed Illinois. Dubrick received the award at the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Ag Day Breakfast at the State Fair.
Dubrick said DuChick Ranch’s meat and produce products are naturally produced.
“We raise all of our birds without use of antibiotics, any animal byproducts, hormones or steroids,” Dubrick said.
He said they raise their birds in a humane way — giving them three times as much space as most commercial farms.
“We try to do things as naturally as we can,” Dubrick said. “We try to raise them for our own consumption and for others’. We’re always trying for quality over quantity. There’s a vast difference between the taste and flavor of what we raise compared to what you get in a grocery store. I always knew farm freezer beef or pork was better than what you bought in a store.”
Dubrick said he grew up a “red-meat guy,” but when he ate his first farm-raised chicken, “I knew for a fact I was done buying chicken from a grocery store.”
The Dubricks got into the operation on a trial basis before officially becoming a business and deciding to do it commercially in 2020.
Their first year they raised about 400 chickens and have since increased it. It’s been a learning process.
Unlike many businesses, their operation likely benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dubrick — “from the simple fact what we saw was going on at stores and shelves emptying and trucks not moving, I think people realized how fragile our infrastructure is.”
“In some ways I think that sheds light in knowing where you food comes from.”
Most of the Dubricks’ customers hail from the Cissna Park, Hoopeston and Paxton areas.
“We for the most part do things by appointment but have posted hours of 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. If we have a farmers market that we attend (and aren’t available on a weekend), we post that on social media.”
They set up at farmers markets about twice a month.
The Dubricks are quite busy. In addition to their day jobs and work on their ranch, they have an 8-month-old baby girl.
Sparling crowned Westville queen
Mea Sparling, 18, of Westville was crowned Westville Lions Club Labor Day queen and will reign over this weekend’s holiday festivities.
Sparling is a daughter of Ryan and Nina Sparling.
The pageant was held Aug. 27 at Westville Junior High.
Also crowned:
• Junior Miss — Faith Kinney, 15, of Danville, daughter of Matt and Stephanie Kinney
• Little Miss — Kinley Barney, 10, of Westville, daughter of Ed Barney and Jeni Young
• Tiny Miss — Nora Stark-Weaver, 6, of Westville, daughter of Amanda Stark and Steven Weaver
In addition to reigning during the Labor Day weekend events, the girls will participate in other area parades, attend other pageants and volunteer in their community during the coming year.
Quick named a broadcast pioneer
Doug Quick, retired TV weathercaster/news anchor, broadcaster, author and museum curator has been named Illinois Broadcasters Association’s 2022 W. Russell Withers Jr. Downstate Broadcast Pioneer.
Quick retired in September 2021 and was the longest-tenured central Illinois weathercaster.
His career began in 1974 on his hometown’s (Taylorville) radio stations, WTIM/WTIM-FM. That was followed by stops in Springfield at WTAX/WDBR, Decatur WDZ/WDZQ, with most of his radio career being at Danville’s WDAN/WDNL/WWDZ(FM).
Quick moved to television in 1994 when he joined WICD-T in Champaign as promotions director. He soon added the title of weekend weathercaster, and in 1998 became the weekday morning weathercaster and news co-anchor for NewsChannel 15.
His radio and television work continued simultaneously until 2002 when he left Danville’s radio stations and became a news/weather anchor on WICD-TV. Later he would shift over to WCCU, FOX-Illinois as a news/weather anchor, in addition to occasionally filling in on NewsChannel 15/20-Springfield as part of the STORM TEAM.
Quick’s resume includes a 40-year career as commercial and industrial video voice-over talent, an author (“Pictures on the Prairie: The First Ten Years of Mid-Illinois Television History”) and created an online museum, Central Illinois’ On-Line Broadcast Museum, where he continues to be the curator at dougquick.com.
Quick called being chosen for the award “a tremendous honor and is a great ending for my nearly 48-year career in broadcasting.”
Quick’s past awards include the Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the 2017 Silver Done Award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association for Best Medium Market News Anchor.
“Doug’s nearly 48-year run in central Illinois is a remarkable feat,” said Dennis Lyle, president, and CEO of Illinois Broadcasters Association. “He’s the epitome of the broadcaster who wants to make a difference yet stay close to home. Not many can do it, but Doug did, and he certainly did it well.”
Quick and his wife, Melissa, reside north of Danville and are the parents of two daughters, Miranda and Mindi. They have one grandson.
George talks donuts
Sam George — the entrepreneur behind the return of Royal Donut to Danville — managed to find a spare hour in his hectic day to visit with the Danville Noon Rotary. He is shown with Rotary President Hayley Siefert. He talked about how he and his family were able to revive the iconic doughnut shop while continuing to operate two successful Mad Goat Coffee cafes in town.
Big turnout at food distribution
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, sponsored a food distribution at Community Service Center in Rantoul. The event drew a strong turnout, resulting in running out of food. Ninety-six families (346 people) received food. A number of volunteers assisted with the effort.