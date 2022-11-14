Name Dropping | Former Champaign rabbi to receive papal knighthood
A. James Rudin was a Jewish Air Force chaplain working alongside seven Christian chaplains in Japan and Korea in the 1960s when it became real to Rudin that people of other faiths can get along.
It was a taste of what much of Rudin’s life work would become.
The former Champaign rabbi will be knighted under the Papal Order of St. Gregory for his work on Catholic-Jewish relations. Pope Francis will bestow the honor, which recognizes people whose work has supported the Catholic Church, which can include Jews, is focused on interfaith projects.
Speaking from his home in Florida, Rudin recalls those early days in Japan and Korea and the lessons learned.
“We shared the same building, the same staff of support, the same sanctuary area for our services. We all had to work together. They were Catholic and Protestants. I got to know about Christianity and the differences. They got to know a lot more about Jews and Judaism.
“For two years we were doing Christian-Jewish dialogue without naming it.”
Rudin remarked to himself, when he returned to the states, how interesting the concept was.
“Nobody was converted,” he said. “Nobody surrendered their faith. This was a model for me — interreligious relations.”
Rudin said it helped to form his life motto that “all real living is meeting” — meaning that when people get to know each other, barriers can be broken.
“Real theology is personal,” he said. “True dialogue is the way to building mutual respect and understanding between members of different religions. I think the idea is even more pressing right now in a very polarized country and polarized world,” he said.
It’s an especially small world for Rudin, the former rabbi of Champaign’s Sinai Temple, then located at the corner of State and Clark streets, who during his career made 42 round-trip flights across the Atlantic to The Vatican, all parts of Europe, Israel, Lebanon and in between.
The object was to overcome all forms of anti-semitism and anti-Judaism “and to build human bridges of mutual respect and understanding.”
The small-world aspect of Rudin’s life was borne out dramatically in 1968 when he had a blind date with Marcia Kaplan after he had moved from Champaign to New York.
“I had just moved to New York City, and we went out to dinner, and I said, ‘Where are you from?’ She said, “A little town in Illinois. You’ve never heard of it. Champaign’ I almost choked on my food,” Rudin said.
Kaplan grew up in Champaign and graduated from Urbana Uni High. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Boston University. Her father, Max Kaplan, was a professor of sociology at the University of Illinois.
The blind date led to a long relationship. James and Marcia Rudin have been married for 53 years.
Rudin will be only the third American rabbi to receive the knighthood from the pope.
“The award is very special. It’s given by the pope for outstanding service to humanity, to society. I am very humbled by it,” he said.
Until his retirement in 2000, Rudin worked for a large Jewish-rights organization, the American Jewish Committee, as director of interreligious affairs. His job involved working with leaders of all branches of Christianity, and before he retired he worked with Islamic leaders in the United States.
The 88-year-old Rudin is the author of five books and earlier this year published “The People in the Room: Rabbis, Nuns, Pastors, Popes and Presidents,” a memoir. It tells of his numerous trips overseas to improve Jewish-Christian relations in the years after the Holocaust.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley, archbishop of Boston, said the impact of Rudin’s work “continues to grow as successive generations build on the foundation Rabbi Rudin has established,” and said for more than 50 years he worked to advance Catholic-Jewish relations and interfaith relations on a wider scale “with extraordinary skill, dedication and success.”
Rudin’s mind remains sharp despite his age approaching the 90s.
“I enjoyed my four years in Champaign as a congregational rabbi,” he said, noting that he lived at Country Fair Apartments. “I’m very fond of Urbana-Champaign.”
He did graduate study at the University of Illinois in American history.
He is a native of Alexandria, Va., “a distinctly Southern town.”
“It had its own flavor,” he said. “I got a Confederate education literally. It was the hometown of Robert E. Lee. We used to get Lee’s birthday off, Jan. 19. We never got off Feb. 12, which was Lincoln’s birthday.”
In his memoir, Rudin relates how, while growing up among Southern Baptists, he and his Catholic classmates were asked to leave the room during a class reading on the New Testament.
Rudin said he and his wife used to joke that theirs was an intermarriage between a Southerner and a Northerner.
One of the Rudins’ daughters, Eve, is also a rabbi, and their other daughter, Jennifer, is an entertainment talent agent in New York.
Exhibition to celebrate Breen
An exhibition to celebrate the drawings, prints, paintings, sculptures and ceramic art of Harry Breen will open Dec. 1 and run to Christmas day at Champaign County History Museum.
Titled “Beyond the Prairie Landscape,” it looks back on the artwork of the late Harry Breen.
An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. and a gallery talk at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, by Ian Wang, member of the museum’s board of directors.
Mr. Breen founded the UI Art College’s Saturday Art School for children in 1962, which served the dual purpose of involving children in art and gave UI art school undergraduate students in art education to have some pre-student teaching experience in a classroom setting.
Mr. Breen was a member of the faculty at the School of Art and Design at the university from 1959 to 1985. He was a multiple award winner in the United States and abroad. In 1993, Mr. Breen and his wife, Diane, were awarded Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medals by Pope John Paul II.
Among his favorite art subjects were the rural landscapes of Illinois. He was also known for his ceramic animals.
Mr. Breen passed away in January 2021.
Area natives get Hall of Fame call
Three Champaign area natives were recently inducted into The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Illinois Chapter.
Fred Kroner, Joe Summerville and Andy Warner were recognized at a banquet last month in Bloomington.
Kroner, from Mahomet, was a News-Gazette sportswriter for more than 34 years. He covered a variety of high school sports during his News-Gazette tenure.
Summerville coached the sport for 21 years, including Unity High School. He coached 19 IHSA state qualifiers, one state champion and 220 dual meet victories.
Warner was as an IHSA wrestling official for 42 years.
Message from Girl Scouts: Don't litter
Girl Scout Troop 2935 recently installed “please don’t litter” signs in Paxton’s parks.
The signs are part of a Take Action project. The scouts designed the signs for the park to help remind the community to keep the park clear of litter.
They met with Cody Evans and Matt Quinlan from the Paxton Park District. The signs were placed at the playground, soccer fields and dog park.
Johnson receives service award
Dr. Patricia Johnson was recently selected the 2022 Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award recipient by the Illinois Rural Health Association.
Since 1991, Johnson has provided oncology service at GAHHS. She sees patients from 34 zip codes.
In addition to her role as an oncologist, Johnson is a clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois.
Her resume includes having served as the medical director for Iroquois Memorial Hospice in addition to several other medical directorships.
She has served on numerous boards during her career, including as an officer for many of those.
Johnson was honored at a reception and award ceremony last month at the new Gibson Area Hospital medical office building.
Regency Multifamily promotes Warters
Brittney Warters has been promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer by Regency Multifamily, Champaign.
Warters joined the company in 2008 as a part-time leasing consultant. She has since held roles as a property manager, regional property manager, director of operations and vice president of operations.
In her new role, she is accountable for portfolio operations. She oversees training as well as maintenance and marketing strategies, negotiating and evaluating contracts and inspecting each property to ensure the highest standards are maintained.
Regency owns, manages and develops apartment communities throughout the Midwest.
Upcoming events
— Arthur United Methodist Church will cap the second day of its two-day holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the fellowship hall. Crafts will be available. The church is located at 128 E. Illinois St., Arthur.
— The seventh annual Catlin Christmas parade will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Returning to its traditional format, the parade will travel from the high school east on Vermilion Street to village hall. Afterward, the community is invited to participate in the lighting of the village Christmas tree, and children are welcome to visit with Santa. Parade floats are welcome. A new category will include decorated golf carts/ATVs. Prize money will be awarded to the top three entries in each category. A Christmas tree-decorating contest will also be held in which businesses or service clubs decorate the small Christmas trees that line South Sandusky Street for prize money.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.