Name Dropping | Future Danville High principal Bretz credits his mentors
The word was out that Jake Bretz would be the new principal at Danville High School, and the questions quickly followed.
Inquiring student minds wanted to know.
“The kids have been asking me a lot about dress code and the clear backpacks,” said Bretz, who has served as the school’s assistant principal since 2013.
The clear backpacks are required primarily for efficiency to get students through the school metal detectors quicker, Bretz said.
“Every time something in it went off, we had to search through a normal book bag. Otherwise, with a clear one, you don’t have to do that as much.”
But students don’t like them.
The chief complaint about the school dress code: Students can’t have rips in their pants. They want to be in fashion.
The man who will assume the principal’s role effective July 1 isn’t saying if any changes will be made to those policies.
At its most recent meeting, the board of education unanimously approved Principal Alicia Geddis’ recommendation for Bretz to succeed her.
Bretz, 38, said one of his goals is to increase communication with students.
“I want to make the kids feel like they are really heard and listened to,” he said. “There’s not a lot of time during the school day. Our days are very regimented, ... but my thought is try to get creative thinking, how do we use the time we have outside the 50-minute class period — reinvision that with help of the staff listening to kids, getting their feedback on how to improve the schools, their goals, their current academic progress, areas they can grow.”
Bretz said there are so many activities going on at the school that even staff aren’t always aware of what’s scheduled. He would like to change that.
“It’s almost information overload,” he said. “Being the best communicator that I can be with the families” is another goal.
Growing up, Bretz enjoyed the classroom environment, especially in history, and knew early it was an area he was interested in studying at the University of Illinois.
“Getting a bachelor’s degree in history, usually you’re going to teach or get an advanced-type degree,” he said. “I wasn’t looking to be a lawyer or anything like that.”
Bretz majored in history with secondary education as a minor. His first stop and so far only stop: Danville High School, where he has taught history and English.
He took colleagues’ recommendations to return to the UI for a master’s degree to give himself more options, but wasn’t focused on being a school administrator. He enjoyed teaching.
“The more I was in the master’s program, the more I was interested in becoming an administrator,” Bretz said. “By the time I got done, I thought it was something I might like to do.”
The assistant principal position came open a year after he earned his master’s, he applied and was hired.
Bretz credits Cherry, Mark Neil, Phil Cox and Kimberly Norton — administrators with whom he has worked — as positive influences.
“Here at Danville High School, they recognize all their past principals,” Bretz said. “Everyone’s got a picture on the wall with a plaque and years of service. I had the privilege of working with some really quality administrators, all with very different skills. I learned a lot from all of them. Mrs. Norton and Ms. Cherry stand out.
“I’m going to be here long enough when my time is up that I’ve earned my spot on the wall.”
Bretz said being an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult, but he came away impressed. Impressed by the educators who got “thrown a lot of curveballs.” Impressed by the problem-solving of the staff and how the teachers “reinvented themselves, how they took that on and they took pride in their ability to problem-solve and give the best education opportunity they never had to do before.”
He was also impressed by how resilient and hardworking the students are.
“Sometimes I think we lose sight of that,” Bretz said. “Sometimes we forget they’re young people.”
Bretz and his wife, Natalee, who is a school administrator at Urbana Middle School, have two children — 5 and 2.
The family is big into the outdoors and enjoys hiking, camping and backpacking.
“We do tent camping,” Bretz said. “No RVs, although it’s kind of slowed down the last few years with the two young kids.”
Bretz and his wife have taken a couple of wilderness camping trips to Colorado and California.
He also enjoys cooking. He does all the grocery shopping and cooks for his family each night.
“I always felt if it wasn’t for the very strenuous hours, owning a restaurant would have been fun, but then I think about working holidays, weekends and nights” — and the thought soon disappears.
Paxton Christmas lights back and beautiful
Back for the first time since 2019: The Paxton lighted Christmas tree house, lit by Victor and Sarah Johnson.
The lights for Lighting Up Paxton were re-lit Sunday evening. They will be on each night from 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“All of the favorite songs from previous years will be included in this year’s show along with a surprise addition to be released later,” the Johnsons said in an online announcement.
A favorite Paxton attraction on West Patton Street for several years, the Christmas light house took a break in 2020 as the Johnsons enjoyed being newly married and in 2021 as they worked on several house projects.
“This display continues to be a labor of love, but the time commitment necessary to pull off this massive project likely means it stays a once-in-two-to-three-years kind of tradition,” the Johnsons said.
This year the couple had help from several family members to create the display, which features 140,000 lights synchronized to Christmas tunes. Light-gazers can hear the tunes by tuning to 89.9 FM.
The Christmas light house has become so popular that at times it backs up traffic.
Videos featuring the lighted house and tutorials such as “How to Fix Christmas Lights” are featured on the Johnsons’ YouTube channel.
Longtime UI professor takes a well-deserved bow
University of Illinois School of Labor and Employment Relations Professor Ronald Peters was honored Friday by the Illinois Labor History Society for his lifetime of service through education and collaboration with union members and activists.
After more than 25 years at the University of Illinois, Peters joins the likes of labor champions such as Joe Hill, Mother Jones and Upton Sinclair as a Hall of Honor inductee.
Peters, son of a cooper and Buffalo brewery worker, began his career with a bachelor’s degree from State University of New York-Buffalo, a master’s degree from Syracuse University and a Ph.D. from Michigan State.
While serving as the head of the University of Illinois’ labor relations program, Peters educated thousands of union members, both on and off campus, in sessions that taught skills such as public presentation, contract negotiating and grievance procedures.
Formed in 1969, the Illinois Labor History Society advocates for the preservation and study of historical labor materials. Its aim is to foster public interest in these sites and documents as they serve as windows to the past, ever influential to the present.
Said ILHS President Larry Spivack, “Our honorees have educated students and union members, organized teachers and opened apprenticeship opportunities.”
Rantoul group offering free Christmas mealsFellowship of Christian Athletes at Rantoul Township High School will serve its annual free community Christmas dinner at the school.
The dinner is available to everyone from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the school cafetorium.
“It will be a beautiful night with lots of food, dessert and music,” FCA sponsor Trisha Freeman said. “This is a great night to get a warm meal for you and/or your family, to bring a friend, bring a single mom and her children, bring a neighbor or even a stranger you meet.”
Contact Freeman with questions at 217-892-6035 or trishafreeman@rths193.org
.
Danville Rotary tours woodworking companyDanville Noon Rotary recently toured T.H. Snyder, the world-class woodworking company that has been based in Danville since 1921.
Brett Irle, whose family has owned the business since 2009, accompanied Rotarians on a tour of the plant.
While much of the company’s high-end residential and commercial work is sold in Chicago, T.H. Snyder’s craftsmanship will also be on display in Danville’s Golden Nugget Casino, which Irle says “is going to look magnificent.”
Comrie promoted to sergeant
Danville police Officer Christopher Comrie was promoted to sergeant and sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. in a ceremony held Wednesday in the Danville City Council chambers.
Comrie, a 10-year veteran of the Danville force this coming April, is a Danville native and 2008 graduate of Danville High School.
It didn’t take long for him to figure out what he wanted to do in life. Comrie said he determined he wanted to be a police officer after speaking with his uncle, Jim Comrie, who was also with the department before moving on to Illinois State Police.
Another department ceremony will be held Jan. 4. That’s when four new Danville police officers will be administered their oaths, which will bring to 68 the number of Danville police officers on the force.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.