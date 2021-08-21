Name Dropping | Georgetown Fair queen: 'I was thinking of my grandmothers'
Katelyn Blankenship said she spent a lot of time thinking about her grandmothers when she was competing for the title of Miss Georgetown Fair.
She was especially close to them, both of whom have passed away.
“I was thinking of my grandmothers and how proud of me they would be,” Blankenship said.
She also kept calm by knowing she was primed to compete.
She thought to herself, “You’ve prepared as much as you can. There’s nothing else I can possibly do in that moment.”
Her mind-set must have helped. Blankenship won the title.
The 20-year-old Oakwood resident said she was especially gratified to wear the crown.
The fair means so much to people in the area, she said, so winning the title was the tops.
“I have been in other pageants, but none were as important to me as Georgetown Fair queen because that’s why my whole pageant experience has been leading up to,” Blankenship said. “To me it’s a very prestigious pageant. Georgetown does a lot in the community. I’m proud to be from this area. I really am.”
A daughter of Bryan Blankenship and Heather Wheaton, she was one of seven women competing for the title. Meghan Simpson and Macy Hayes, both of Hoopeston, were named first and second runners-up.
Blankenship will soon start her junior year at the University of Illinois, where she is studying anthropology and criminology. She also works at Billy Barooz in Champaign.
“Studying humans and their biology and the criminal science will hopefully open a lot of doors in the law sector,” she said, noting her goal is to become a criminal attorney. Preferably a prosecutor.
Blankenship said preparation for the pageant began about a month and a half prior to the event. The contestants participated in volunteer events in the community.
“We also had practice to learn how to walk properly, interview properly,” she said. “We helped with the Georgetown Family Fair dinner. We did a lot of prep for various areas of the pageant and had to write a speech and gather our dresses and swim suit and practice modeling them.”
Blankenship said to practice, “I walked around my living room.”
The most difficult part of the pageant for Blankenship was the swim suit competition.
“It takes a lot of confidence in yourself to walk onstage in front of 200 people in a swimsuit,” she said, noting they were “very respectable swimsuits.”
Blankenship said she was shocked to win.
“I was in a mix between smiling and crying,” she said. “I was proud of the first and second runners-up. I wouldn’t have been shocked if any of them would have won. They were all amazing.”
Blankenship has participated in several pageants and was named Vermilion County Junior Miss in 2015, which helped her become comfortable speaking on stage.
She calls public speaking “fun, but at the same time terrifying.”
The contestants were asked four questions and also had to give a speech. Her speech topic: “Small town strong.”
Blankenship credited pageant directors Corinn Thornsbrough and Jill Pipe for boosting the confidence of the contestants with their encouraging words.
In addition to her studies at the U of I, Blankenship is a facilitator for the First Year Campus Acquaintance Rape Education program and is a member of the Traveling Illini, a group that travels throughout the Midwest.
Serving aboard an aircraft carrier
Urbana native Riley Falletti is serving aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Falletti, a 2018 Rantoul High graduate, joined the Navy three yeas ago.
He said he joined the Navy “to have a stable career and environment.”
The carrier, which has 4,500 sailors, is nicknamed “The Mighty IKE” and is homeported in Norfolk, Va. The crew launches and recovers aircraft at sea every day. It is longer than three football fields and weighs more than 100,000 tons.
Falletti said he sees the importance of the carrier’s mission.
“We are able to go where some branches cannot,” he said, “and we’re able to support a mission with air defense.
“It’s prideful knowing that no matter what I’m doing, it’s helping someone in some sort of way. When I was young, I would look up to service members who defend the civilians of our nation and now, I’m doing that too.”
Library summer book sale set
Urbana Friends of the Library is holding its summer book sale through Sunday in Lewis Auditorium on the library’s ground floor.
A preview night will be held for members only. Members may join or renew their membership online or pay for a $10 annual membership at the door.
Membership fees allow members to attend three sale preview nights (spring, summer and fall book sales).
Books are half price today and free on Sunday. The sale, which started Thursday, will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
All library visitors must wear a mask completely covering the nose and mouth at all times. Book sale proceeds support the purchase of library materials and programs.
State representative opens second office
State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, will expand his constituent services by opening a second office location. It will be located in Rantoul.
The office will be located at 112 E. Sangamon Ave. and will have a phone number of 217-499-0011. Marron can be reached using the contact form on his website at RepMarron.com/contact or through his Danville office at 3821 N. Vermilion St., 5 Danville, IL 61832 or by calling 217-477-0104.
Marron said he places a high premium on constituent services.
“Expanding my staff’s reach in to the communities that I serve by adding a second location will help even more constituents access services and navigate the bureaucracy and red tape they face,” he said. “I hope everyone takes a few minutes to stop by and say hello, meet my staff and know that my office is here to serve your needs.”
Urbana students earn seal of biliteracy
Twelve Urbana High School graduates from the class of 2021 have earned the Illinois State seal of biliteracy.
Recognized were:
Spanish — Kenia Bravo, Kira Buford-Rucker, Diego Carrillo, Lucah Kloster and Michael Mendoza-Perez.
German — Kathryn Choate, Dimitrios Glaros and Caroline Thies.
Arabic — Foziea Garada and Banan Garada.
French — Theodore Johnson and Francky Maemble Ntomb.
The state seal of biliteracy program recognizes high school graduates who have attained a high level of proficiency in English and in one or more foreign or world languages. The seal is designated on the student’s diploma and transcript.
Additionally, five Urbana High graduates earned a commendation toward biliteracy.
They are Foziea and Banan Garada, Framiel Kashila, Armand Lubadi and Oceanne Mnyampara, all French.
The commendation toward biliteracy is awarded to students who demonstrate progress toward biliteracy but do not fully meet the requirements of the seal of biliteracy.
Community effort pays off for G-RF families
More than 100 laptops and internet hotspots were distributed to Georgetown-Ridge Farm families during school registration recently.
The technology was a joint endeavor of Project Success, the school district, University of Illinois Community Data Clinic, the state of Illinois and PCs for People to Expand Internet and Technology Access for families.
More than 1 million Illinois households lack at-home computer access. Recent reports indicate more than a third of Illinoisans can’t cover a basic survival budget, with an estimated 11.9 percent of the state’s population in 2019 living at or below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
East-central Illinois demonstrates an even higher need among its 331,000 residents, with four counties — Champaign, Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois — flagged as poverty “watch” or “warning” counties.
Champaign woman receives nationwide recognition
Ellen Hook of Champaign, chief operating officer of Ashley HomeStores of Illinois, has been named to Home Furnishings Business’ 40 Under 40 class of 2021, which honors innovative, young leaders in the furniture industry.
The honorees will be recognized, celebrated and inducted at a reception during the High Point, NC., Furniture Market in October.
Hook, 35, joined her family’s furniture business, Ashley HomeStores of Illinois, 13 years ago. She said operating a business during the pandemic last year was difficult but credited her parents, Mike and Sheila Bruegge, who taught her “you can never give up.”
Since joining the business when it had only one store, in Champaign, Hook has led the company to add three additional HomeStores in Peoria, Bloomington and East Peoria as well as a distribution center in Normal.
Vanilla Ice visits Vermilion County
The village of Tilton had a famous visitor this week.
Rapper Vanilla Ice paid a call on the Vermilion County community.
The call was brief as he stopped at Lupita’s Family Restaurant.
He posed for a selfie that was posted on Facebook. There was some conjecture that Vanilla Ice was headed for his next stop after appearing at the Illinois State Fair on Wednesday during the I Love the ‘90s tour.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.