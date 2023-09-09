Harsha Gurujal credits the ALS Association of Chicago for making the final months of his mother Kumari’s life a little easier and giving her the will to not give up.
It helped both Kumari and Harsha.
“During the process I had lost my religion, faith in God and humanity,” Harsha said. “My mom helped me gain all of that back” from a trip to China and their native India “and by her spirit.
“In her mind God had never left her. God was calling her home.”
She asked her son to have her ashes spread at the base of the Himalayas.
Harsha will join many others Sunday at Champaign’s Hessel Park for the Walk to Defeat ALS.
Kumari was a joyful person, her son said. Diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in February 2019, she chose to look on the bright side during the approximately one year she had left.
“We decided we were going to tackle it with humor and do the best we could do,” Harsha said. “My mom is a very joyful person.
“Tackling it with humor gave us something to fight with.”
Harsha said the ALS Association stuck right with them.
Many of Kumari’s symptoms progressed faster than they thought they would, including her ability to breathe and walk. By September she had lost much of the ability to use her legs. She also started having to sleep with oxygen.
While Kumari kept a positive attitude through many of her final months, she had initially decided not to take medication to give her a longer life.
One way the ALS Association assisted Kumari was to help her to press on and fulfill a desire to make the China-India trip along with family. They, along with Harsha’s wife Susie, a couple of Harsha’s friends and Dr. Sudha Muthekapalli convinced her to begin taking a medication that would extend her life.
“My wife kept telling my mom ... ‘If I could take this medicine to spend one more day with my grandchildren, I would,’ ” Harsha said.
It helped to convince her to take the medication.
The trip started in China. Kumari had always wanted to see The Great Wall. A team of people helped the Gurujals along the way, and she received help to stand atop the wall.
They also visited Tianenmen Square in Beijing.
“To stand in Tianenmen Square, you feel so small,” Harsha said. “There were few people there. It was very cold. You realized in China this is where the youth got together and battled for their freedom.
“It was similar to standing at Gettysburg or some of the battle sites of the Revolutionary War. You realize there was a group of young people that got together and believed in a cause and fought and died for that cause.”
The Gurujals then crossed the street, which was like visiting a China of 200 to 300 years ago. Harsha said he was “blown away by these amazing temples and amazing palaces the Chinese leaders lived in.”
Kumari took pleasure in small victories. One of her favorite things in life was her morning cup of coffee.
ALS eventually made it difficult for her to brew a cup each morning.
“She figured a way of getting out of her chair, getting in a wheelchair, going to the coffee machine, brewing a cup and using every ounce of strength and lifting that coffee cup, taking it to the chair and getting comfortable again,” Harsha said.
Kumari died March 13, 2020, about two months after they returned from their China-India trip. It was also the month the COVID-19 lockdowns began.
The lockdowns made a sorrowful time even worse for Harsha and his family.
At first they were told there could be 50 people at her visitation. Harsha was later told only immediate family could attend.
“I was heartbroken,” Harsha said. “Nobody could come to the visitation for my mom.
“It was very tough not to be able to visit people and let them visit with me and say good bye.”
He said he was glad his mother didn’t have to live through the pandemic.
Harsha has become active in the Walk to Fight ALS and other ALS Association events and outreaches.
This marks the seventh year for the walk in Champaign. Last year was a banner year, and organizers are hoping for another one Sunday.
Harsha will push his mother’s wheelchair in the walk, putting a shirt over the wheelchair “as my way of remembering her and honoring her.”
He said the ALS Association does many kind acts to assist those with the disease, from furnishing a wheelchair or a recliner so the patient can be comfortable, to helping with psychological needs, to assisting with transportation to doctor appointments and providing care service
Harsha also meets with people to tell them what the ALS experience will be like and has delivered medical supplies to homes — “whatever the association needs me to do.”
“Having watched my mom through this I want to help people live their lives to the fullest, not to be held back by their lack of mobility.”
Sunday’s walk begins at 10 a.m. Many of those involved will meet an hour early at the park “to pray and remember and laugh and cry,” Harsha said.
“Maybe I’ll get in a game of pickleball at Hessel Park” and then return to Baxters American Grille in Champaign, where Harsha is the manager. Baxters will donate 10 percent of its sales that day.
Cham
paign High reunion today
Some class members will travel from as far as California to attend today’s Champaign High School class of 1963 reunion at Jupiter’s at the Crossing.
The event is slated for 4 to 8 p.m.
After reuniting seven, 11 and 15 years after their graduation, the class got together every five years “with some occasional reunions at times,” Nancy Williams said.
The event will be “casual and comfortable, which is the preference this time,” she said.
“We always enjoy seeing each other and rekindling friendships, sharing memories.”
Weth
erell delivers ace in Mahomet
Kelly Wetherell was beaming Wednesday.
The golfer recorded a hole in one on hole 14 at Mahomet’s Lake of the Woods course.
Bill Elliott and Paul Pierce witnessed the achievement.
Wetherell used a Titleist Pro-V1X five iron to accomplish the feat on the 151-yard hole.
It marked his second hole-in-one — his first one happening about 27 years ago at Springfield’s Bunn Park at an outing for work.
A member at Lake of the Woods course, the Mahomet resident plays a couple of times a week.
G-RF walks to remember fallen studentGeorgetown-Ridge Farm High School held a memory walk last week in remembrance of Andrew Riza.
Mr. Riza, 17, of Ridge Farm died July 19 in a two-vehicle wreck in Chrisman.
Mr. Riza was a junior at G-RF High School, where he played football and was a member of the wrestling team. In his spare time, he enjoyed weightlifting and working with his dad in his construction business.
He was remembered as a shy but bighearted person who was talkative once he got to know people. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and fireworks.
Pair of maestros for concert series in DanvilleTwo maestros will lead the Danville Symphony Orchestra’s four-concert 2023-24 season.
Matthew Sheppard and Richard Zielinski are replacing retired conductor Jeremy Swerling.
“Our screening committee has invested an extraordinary amount of time and thought to a process of winnowing out two experienced and talented conductors from a pool of more than 60 applicants,” DSO President Gage Womack said. “Our audiences are in for a special treat this year watching and hearing our two maestros perform with their personal styles.”
Sheppard is the artistic director and primary conductor for several youth orchestras in the Chicagoland area, as well as ensembles at the University of Chicago. He is completing his doctorate in orchestral conducting at the University of Illinois.
Zielinski has directed orchestras from Oklahoma to Austria. His prior Danville experience includes conducting choral groups in the city. In his career he has been a music professor at a number of universities, including Indiana State, and he holds a doctorate in choral conducting.
Danville Symphony Orchestra will feature Zielinski during the season’s first concert, “Behind the Mask: The Music of Broadway,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School.
The maestros will alternate between subsequent concerts:
On Dec. 2, “Nothin’ but the Blues Christmas” featuring jazz vocalist Shayna Steele; on March 9, “Noche Hispana!” with virtuoso pianist Rochelle Sennet; and May 4, “Beatles & Bach,” featuring trumpet master Brandon Ridenour.
Four Vermilion County schools receive fundingFour Vermilion County school districts will receive more than $700,000 in evidence-based funding to help students.
Receiving funds:
• Danville School District — $156,377
• Oakwood School District, $77,666
• Vermilion Regional Office of Education, $28,595
• Westville School District, $473,528.
State Sen. Paul Faraci announced the funding and noted, “The evidence-based funding model works, as it helps school districts and students across the state succeed. The funding will not only help our local students, but should help school districts hold the line on property taxes.”
The funding comes from the 2017 Illinois Senate evidence-based funding formula — an overhaul of the way the state funds K-12 education. The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basings its state revenue on those needs.
The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.