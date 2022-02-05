The excitement is building for the return of the IHSA boys’ basketball tournament to Champaign in March.
As director of sports, events and film for Visit Champaign County, Mike Koon is part of the welcoming process.
“Absolutely we do” sense a lot of excitement, said Koon.
Visit Champaign County led the effort to bring the tournament back to Champaign after it left in 1995 for Peoria. While State Farm Center and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics handled many of the logistics, Visit Champaign County is in charge of many of the ancillary community events — such as working with hotels to arrange blocks for teams, officials and fans.
It is also working with the Activities and Recreation Center “to put on a state wheelchair tournament and a unified state basketball tournament run by Special Olympics in conjunction with the state tournament,” Koon said.
Visit Champaign County is also working with the university to stage a tech zone, a career fair and a kids zone in conjunction with the boys’ tournament.
This year’s boys tourney, which for the first time will include classes 1A through 4A teams playing on one weekend, has been on hiatus the past two years. The teams were in Peoria prepping to play when the tourney was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. Champaign-Urbana was scheduled to begin hosting duties last year, but again the tourney was called off.
“It’s been a generation since we had the tournament” at the UI, Koon said. “There’s still a great love of the tradition of all the years that it’s been here. To have it back on campus, we’ve heard from a lot of people that the venue is better,” he said.
When the tourney was last held at the UI, the venue was called the Assembly Hall. Now State Farm Center, it has undergone multiple upgrades, which was one of the factors that convinced the IHSA to bring it back to C-U.
“The fact that we’ve got wider concourses and now suites and better locker rooms and all the things that went into the renovation, I think played into the event coming back into Champaign,” Koon said.
He said “one of the misconceptions” about C-U losing the tournament in the ‘90s, which he said they continue to hear, was that area hotels were raising their room rates. Instead, he credits Peoria “for putting in an outstanding bid. They had corporate backing. They had the March Madness Experience.
“When we bid, we approached the nine hotel partners that have signed an agreement” to ensure “what prices are going to be the three years of our contract with the IHSA.”
A native of Monticello, Koon has the Piatt County community and sports in his blood.
He is a member of the Monticello City Council and was inducted into the Monticello High School Hall of Fame last year.
He might be best known for announcing women’s basketball games for the Illini Sports Network and WDWS since 1998. He has also been the full-time public address announcer for Illini football, volleyball and softball as well as being a regular arena voice at State Farm Center for Illini men’s basketball.
As a high school student, Koon served as the play-by-play voice of Sages football and basketball games on WVLJ radio. He attended North Central College, where he announced high school and college games for the campus’ radio station WONC.
Koon worked for Sports Information at the University of Illinois for 14 years and was marketing and communications coordinator for Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois for seven years.
He and his wife, Samantha, co-own and manage the Zybell House, a vacation property in Monticello. Samantha is the director of the Hoeft Technology and Management Program at Gies College of Business at the UI.
The Koons have one daughter, Stella, a third-grader at Washington Elementary in Monticello.
Mike Koon loves his Monticello High School basketball.
“I haven’t missed many tournaments since the mid-’80s,” he said.
He also has an avid interest in the Indianapolis 500, having been to the last 30 races.
Burt joins Danville councilEthan Burt has joined the Danville City Council as a Ward 6 alderman.
He fills a seat on the council that has been vacant for the past six months after Alderman Aaron Troglia moved out of the ward.
Burt’s term expires in May 2023.
The council welcomed Burt at Tuesday’s meeting.
He and his wife, Bethany, natives of Hoopeston, moved to Danville in 2013. They operate BURTco Photo in Danville.
90-year-old woman gets poetic
Ninety-year-old Norma Hawkins wrote her first poem in the fourth grade.
Her teacher put it on the bulletin board.
“It was like saying ‘sic ‘em’ to a bulldog,” the resident of Danville’s Liberty Estates said. It gave her even more confidence to write.
Eighty years later, she’s still at it and has compiled her writings — poetry and essays — into a book that she titled, “Remember.”
One of the essays details the bomb blast that hit First Assembly of God Church in Danville on May 24, 1998. More than 30 people, most of them members of the youth group, were injured.
Hawkins, who was sitting in the middle of the sanctuary, could have been were it not for a surgery.
The injured were primarily sitting in the front of the church. That’s where Hawkins normally sat when she played bass guitar for services, but she was taking a few weeks off after having had thyroid cancer surgery.
Hawkins still plays bass guitar for church services but said not being able to leave Liberty Estates for more than a year due to the pandemic was difficult.
“It was terribly hard on us,” she said, noting that because no ministers were allowed in, she began giving sermons for services.
Her 320-page book is primarily about “things that have happened” and people she knows.
Hawkins was initially given 10 copies of her book and has sold all but two of them. She expects to get another 60 copies. The book will also be sold online.
Hawkins taught English-language arts for 28 years at Westville Junior High and for several years taught night classes in rhetoric and speech at the former Danville Junior College (now Danville Area Community College). She loves to read and write and enjoys music as well as “serving the Lord and being a Christian.”
She and her late husband, Norman, had two sons — Jeffrey, who is retired from the Army, and Chris, a retired government employee.
Two out of three for girls at Klondike DerbyThe girls from Troop 2119 came home with the top trophy in the skills competition at Camp Drake last Saturday as part of the annual Klondike Derby. It was their second such title in the last three years.
More than 200 Scouts and leaders from the nine-county Prairielands Council were on hand.
Troop 2119 Scouts participating were Abigail Cicone, Allison Hemming, Evelyn Schuchart, Evie Parker, Lena Miller, Lily Simon, Mars Shook, Tara Armas and Zoe Parker. They competed in various outdoor skill challenges such as fire building, survival shelters and first-aid situations. Troop 2119 is chartered out of Savoy United Methodist Church and linked to Troop 101.
An area troop also won the sled race. The boys of Troop 42, Homer, took top honors.
The competition involved placing a Scout in a sled with the remaining Scouts pulling it down the plateau region of Camp Drake.
Chumbley retires after 14 yearsBarb Chumbley, who had served as water billing clerk for the village of Arcola, spent her last day on the job Monday — retiring after 14 years.
She picked a good time to hang it up, retiring just before the onslaught of this week’s winter storm.
“It was a great job. I worked with a lot of good people, and I loved working with the residents,” Chumbley said.
She said technology has changed things dramatically in the water department. When she first started, water department employees went door to door to read meters. Later, they were able to read meters electronically from their vehicles. Now, all the water-usage information comes directly to the department.
“It cuts down the man hours,” she said. “We only had two water employees, so basically one whole day, all the department was reading meters” under the old system.
Chumbley also worked as billing clerk for the West Prairie Water Co., which serves rural customers.
A native of Arcola, Chumbley and her husband, Dale, are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and plan to “do some traveling.”