Name Dropping | Kulczycki looking forward to more time on the lake
The announcement said it’s o“fish”al.
Andy Kulczycki is retiring from his job of 33 years — executive director of Rantoul’s Community Service Center. It will give him time to do one of the things he likes best — fish for bass.
“That’s sort of my passion and therapy,” Kulczycki said. “I love being on the water and catching fish” at Clinton Lake, Homer Lake and River Bend.
Kulczycki, who said he is “69 7/8ths” (he’ll turn 70 at the end of July) also plans to spend more time with his three grandchildren, plus “maybe some traveling, maybe some volunteer work.”
A native of Poland, Kulczycki immigrated to this country at age 12 with his mother, Isabella. You can’t tell by listening to him that he spent his first dozen years in central Europe.
The University of Illinois brought him to this state for a bachelor’s degree and then to Rantoul for evening courses on the former Chanute Air Force Base to earn a master’s in community counseling.
Kulczycki, who “cut my teeth on social services at Developmental Services Center,” worked in several jobs before taking the post with Community Service Center in 1989. The center provides social services for residents of northern Champaign County. The Air Force base would close four years after he was hired, and the need for services expanded over the years after initially dropping.
“Once people started taking advantage of the affordable housing in Rantoul and people were coming in basically from Chicago, Kankakee and the northern part of the county, then our numbers started going back up again,” Kulczycki said.
CSC is one of only two Champaign County sites that offer a food pantry five days a week. Averaging 450 to 500 households a month, the food pantry’s numbers dropped to about half that level during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Numbers are starting to climb back toward pre-pandemic levels.
“Because our pantry receives federal commodities, we are required to help anybody in the county with food. Some people drive up from Champaign-Urbana for food,” Kulczycki said.
Rantoul’s demographics changed dramatically to more of a blue-collar community following the base closure, he said.
“One of the things that really saved Rantoul is we have a strong industrial factor,” he said. “That helped quite a bit.”
Another major change was the Latino population that moved to the city.
The reason for the change: “A number of the canneries ... in Hoopeston closed down, and at the same time kids didn’t really want to work detasseling in the field, so farmers had a shortage of help. So they started hiring migrant workers,” Kulczycki said.
Many got jobs in the factories and brought their families to live in Rantoul.
The Latino population comprises about 20 percent of the people to which CSC provides assistance.
The center survived a two-year stretch when no state budget was passed, although it lost a youth program and had some cutbacks.
CSC was there to help during the recession of 2008-09.
“We had people coming in every other day saying, ‘I never thought I’d come in and need help,’ or people were in accidents or needing jobs or the business they were working at closed,” he said.
Kulczycki said he is pleased the center has been able to maintain its resources and also serves as a site where other agencies can have office space to meet with north Champaign County residents.
Kulczycki, who resides in Urbana, was honored at an open house Thursday at the center.
Cindy Crawford, already on staff, will succeed Kulczycki as executive director.
“It made my life and my board members’ life quite a bit easier that we could recruit from within,” Kulczycki said, adding that he appreciates “all of the support and positivity I’ve experienced working here. This is a very good community.”
CSC board President Craig Rogers said it is hard to imagine all the changes Kulczycki has witnessed and the countless families the center has served during his tenure.
“The board would like to thank him for his service, tireless work and guidance over the years,” Rogers said. “I know he is looking forward to retirement, and we only wish him the best.”
Area group to dance in Ireland
Seven dancers from Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance, Champaign, will head to Ireland this month to compete in the Irish Dance World Championships hosted by Cumann Rince Náisiúnta
The June 23-26 event will be held in Killarney.
The dancers include Johanna Barlow, Heidi Brya, Anna Poetzel, Anneliese Schideman, Ellie Schulze, Carly Scroggins and Katie Starks.
Their instructor — Shamrock Academy owner Allie Hartlein — is a two-time graduate of the University of Illinois and is a math teacher at Unity High School. Hartlein will be going to Ireland with her daughter, Heidi, for the first time so she can compete.
Bismarck principal retiring
A number of people at Bismarck-Henning Junior High recently sported shirts that bore the face of Rusty Campbell and the words, “Our favorite quitter.”
It was in honor of the man who had served as principal there for the past 15 years. The 56-year-old Campbell is retiring at the end of June.
His daughter, Kelsea, who lives in New York, and his son, Noah, from Morton surprised Campbell on the last day of school.
After starting his career in 1989 and teaching in a couple of Danville schools, Campbell, a Catlin native, came to Bismarck in 2000 to teach fifth grade. He served as dean of students at B-H High School for a year before assuming the junior high principal job.
Campbell was also active as a coach — heading the state championship track team in 2005 at B-H as well as baseball, track and boys' and girls' basketball at several schools.
Lindsey Crunkard has been hired as his successor.
“The district is doing really well,” Campbell said. “We’re going to have a great principal come in and replace me.”
He lauded students, parents and staff at the junior high.
Campbell’s retirement plans include kicking back and deciding what’s next as well as spending time with his daughter in New York and attending a Cardinals baseball game om St. Louis with his son.
Lake's 70th year celebrated
Bayles Lake, an unincorporated community of 263 homes west of Loda, is in its 70th year, and Cleo Bayles played a big part in its development.
Homeowners Association President Scott Wilen recently declared June 2 Cleo Bayles Day in recognition of Bayles turning 96 years old that day.
Wilen’s proclamation says the dry year of 1952 enabled Bayles Construction Co. to complete the 220-acre lake project with “a great deal of the development work by Cleo B. Bayles, current and lifelong Bayles Lake resident” and son of D.B. “Doc” Bayles, who envisioned its development.
Wilen, who with his wife has lived at the lake for nine years, said the seasonal community has a population of about 500 in the winter, swelling to about 1,500 in the summer. The community has included a golf course and an airport.
