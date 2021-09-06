Name Dropping | Message to first responders: We have your backs and we thank you
Bruce Barber and Jon Rector saw how much area residents appreciate the work of first responders last month when they held a meet-and-greet at The City Center in Champaign.
Barber and Rector are co-founders of the Champaign County chapter of the 100 Club — the first downstate chapter of an organization that will provide resources, several forms of financial aid, access to training and moral support to families of first responders killed in the line of duty and active-duty first responders.
“That day I said I hope 10 or 15 people showed up,” Barber said.
Instead about 50 people were on hand to learn more.
“I was very pleased,” he said.
Amber Oberheim, widow of local police officer Christopher Oberheim, who was slain in May while on duty, and three of their four daughters were also present.
“Amber gave a tearful, heart-felt spiel about how appreciative she was of us doing this,” Barber said.
Local businessmen Barber and Rector will head up the chapter.
Both spoke of their passion for supporting the police and fire agencies.
“The message to local first responders is simple — we have your backs and we thank you. As the world faces this extremely difficult and unprecedented time, our first responders are continuing to show up and do their duties to protect our communities,” Caitlyn Brennan, CEO of the Illinois organization, said.
Barber said he has considered a start-up of a Champaign County chapter for some time — having been around first responders much of his life. He said he believes the disregard of police officers is “a learned trait.”
“I remember growing up, police officers and firefighters were what it was all about,” he said. “We obeyed. Today, we’re not. We have too many police officers and firefighters dying on duty. I don’t understand it.”
The 100 Club of Illinois was started in 1966. Only recently has the idea of having various chapters throughout the state surfaced. Champaign County’s is the first such chapter outside of northern Illinois. More will be formed.
Barber said the goal now is to bring awareness to the club and to gain membership.
Members would provide an annual donation ranging from $50 to $25,000 a year. They will receive a T-shirt, lapel pin, coin, membership card and vehicle decal.
Quarterly events will be held in the county, one of which will be the valor award recognizing a first responder. Other events will include a year-end gala, golf outing and hopefully a large tailgate at one of the University of Illinois football games.
“Jon and I are just excited to be a part of it,” Barber said. “We’re glad we were well received by the 100 Club of Illinois.”
More information about the club is available at www.100clubil.org.
Team Hope Walk returning to Loda
The third annual Team Hope Walk, golf outing and dinner to support Huntington’s Disease will be held Sept. 11.
The walk will begin at 8 a.m. (registration from 7-8) followed by the golf outing, which is already full, and the dinner that evening at Lakeview Country Club, rural Loda.
Walkers will be offered a light breakfast and coffee.
Cost to participate is $25 for adults and $15 for children.
To sign up to walk, visit www.HDSA.ORG/THWLODA.
After the walk there will be a children’s area with a bounce house and face painting all morning.
Dinner tickets will be $25. There will also be a silent auction all day.
Organizer Samantha Cox said Huntington’s Disease is a genetic disorder that is affecting her and her family.
“It’s devastating for us,” she said. “My mother, Vicki McCoy, is currently suffering, and she doesn’t deserve it. She can’t really walk anymore. HD horribly affects her brain and her body.”
Symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously.
There is currently no cure for the disease.
Shoe drive fundraiser on tap
Family Matters is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser to raise money for the organization to provide training and support to Illinois families who have children with disabilities.
Family Matters will earn funds based on total weight of pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, and Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. The dollars will benefit Illinois families.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.
By donating the shoes, they will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
People can donate by dropping them off with Meghan Burke of Savoy. Contact her at meghanbm@gmail.com. Burke is on the board of Family Matters.
Group received donated ambulance
Salvation Army of Champaign County often receives gifts to help those in need, but not usually as large as a recent one. And with wheels.
Carle/Arrow Ambulance recently donated an ambulance to SA for primary use by the organization’s C-U Canteen Run. It will replace the SA vehicle that was destroyed by engine fire recently. The gift will allow volunteers to continue their efforts in Champaign-Urbana.
The Canteen Run is a mobile service in the community that distributes essential goods, including food, drinks, clothing, blankets, local resource information and prayers to those in need, many of whom are on the streets.
The efforts align with their overall mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
CONCERT SET IN MELVIN
Dennis Stroughmatt will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Melvin Community Hall.
A meal will be served by St. Peters Lutheran Church beginning 5:30 p.m.
Masks are strongly recommended.
Contact Norm with questions at 217-388-2853.
Darth Vader, meet Julie Andrews
There’s nothing like a live performance. Especially when it comes to a symphony orchestra.
After a year of virtual performances, Maestro Stephen Alltop and the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra return to the stage with a pops concert Sept. 12, at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
More than 50 musicians will perform “Favorites of the Stage and Screen,” featuring music from “The Sound of Music,” “West Side Story,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Star Wars” and more.
Alltop is likely to bring a light saber, which he used to conduct “Star Wars” at a CUSO concert in April 2019.
The concert is a family-friendly event. Children will receive a mini maraca to decorate and shake on Alltop’s cue for “Mambo.” Children are also invited to enter drawing to win the chance to conduct CUSO’s rousing finale, “Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The concert begins at 4:30 p.m.
Group sets annual dinner meeting
The Ford County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting Sept. 12, at the Arcade restaurant, Paxton.
Dinner reservations need to be turned in to Judith Jepsen-Popel (217-379-4111) by Sept. 13, and cost $15.
The dinner begins at 6 p.m.
Terry Lynch will present the program, portraying James Madison, the father of the U.S. Constitution. He has appeared to the group previously as both Winston Churchill and Ben Franklin.
The event is open to the public. Annual member dues of $20 can be paid that evening as well.
Car Show headed Danville's way
The sixth annual Memorial Way Car Show is more than just a chance to check out some hot wheels. It’s also a way to generate money toward worthy causes.
The show, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11, will be held at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street.
The event has raised more than $27,000 since its inception — the money going to area charities and not-for-profits. This year’s proceeds will go to Mission K9 Warrior — a local charity that provides free PTSD dogs to local veterans in need.
Each dog costs about $15,000 to secure and train for the veteran. The group’s goal this year is to raise enough for one dog.
The car show is free for viewing. The first 100 entrants receive a custom event dash plaque. Custom event t-shirts are available for purchase. There will also be free food and entertainment.
The event is co-sponsored by the funeral home and Anchor and Further Light Masonic Lodges.
Let them eat steak
The Catholic Charities advisory board of Champaign and Piatt counties will host its annual steak dinner Sept. 19, at Philo Tavern.
The annual fundraiser benefits several programs in the two counties, including the Good Samaritan Program, St. Patrick’s Food Pantry in Tolono, St. Nicholas Mobile Pantry, the Light of Hope Case Manaegement program and Immigrant and Community integration. All services are free.
Diane Ducey will MC the event. Tickets are $35 per person. Contact Mike Crosby to buy tickets at mlcrosbyl@comcast net or 217-398-5978.
All guests must be fully vaccinated.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.