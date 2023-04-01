Can throwing a football, using a trampoline or rocking in a rocking chair help students’ ability to calm themselves, reduce emotional stress and learn?
Amy Blomberg, principal at Broadmeadow Elementary in Rantoul, said in the school’s experience, it can and does.
Blomberg said it was like “starting over” when students returned to class following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a new setting. They had to learn how to be in school,” Blomberg said.
The pandemic interruption not only caused academic hiccups, in some students it produced emotional and mental hurt. Actions taken by the Rantoul school to help students and staff in that regard have been noticed — all the way in Washington, D.C.
A statewide initiative called the Resilience Education to Advance Community Healing (REACH) was launched in December 2020 to help recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma and address students’ social-emotional and mental-health needs.
Every school in Illinois was given the funding and training to participate in REACH. Blomberg and her six-person team did it best, in the estimation of the Illinois State Board of Education.
The Broadmeadow team was selected based “on our participation and investment in this work,” Blomberg said. “We have committed to this work as a team.”
Others on the team are Rianne Delgadillo, Jacklyn Hilligoss, Markie Gentry, Deb Stevens, parent-mentor Torri Young and Carolyn Johnson, a staff member of DREAMM, a group formed to empower young people to develop academically, socially and emotionally in concert with their families.
Last week, the Broadmeadow principal joined State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders in Washington, D.C., for the Council of Chief State School Officers Conference. Blomberg presented on her district’s success in implementing the REACH program, funded by American Rescue Plan money.
ISBE partnered with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Center for Childhood Resilience to expand the initiative.
Broadmeadow’s plan has involved the establishment of movement rooms that allow students having difficulty to add some movement in their day.
“We have learned trauma can impact the brain, which sometimes affects students’ availability and ability to learn,” Blomberg said. “Movement is one way to get rid of those toxins. Our real goal here is to get our kids in class learning.”
The movement room is used intentionally to address the social-emotional needs of students. The room is a space where activities are used to alert or calm the students.
“It’s kids who may be having a hard time engaging in the instruction,” Blomberg said. “It’s a short time, maybe five to 10 minutes.”
Calming activities include time on a trampoline, yoga, rocking chairs, pull-up bars, a cage where they can throw a football, and alerting activities such as bouncing a ball or using an exercise ball.
Blomberg said the plan is having a positive impact.
“We’re seeing success with this,” she said. “We’re seeing them being able to calm and go back to class. They’re able to go back and engage in their work without missing as much class.”
The previous method involved trips to the office to speak with the principal.
“Our data is showing these movement breaks are helping kids,” Blomberg said. “There are fewer trips to the office for kids. The key is when you intentionally start to incorporate (these practices) into these students’ day, whereas before it might have been acted out in the classroom. Now these breaks are built in and can meet the needs in different ways so the kids’ emotional health and mental well-being are met.”
The Broadmeadow program also includes a trauma assessment for what is being done in the building. Previously, the school had no tools to measure its success. REACH gave the educators a trauma assessment tool to gauge the data. It also provided self care for staff and professional development for trauma-informed practices. The school also developed an action-based learning lab.
In D.C., Sanders led a panel discussion, and the Broadmeadow team was cited as the leaders in Illinois for this work in the school.
“They wanted to see how we were dealing with the mental health of our kids and how we were using these funds post-pandemic and the impact on our kids’ mental health and social-emotional learning,” said Blomberg, who was the only principal at the conference.
Blomberg said the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education partnered with Broadmeadow.
There were 426 schools that got the opportunity to adopt a plan of action through the REACH program, but not all of them committed to the process.
The program is working, Blomberg said. The proof is in the pudding, so to speak.
“We have had comments from staff that this is helping,” Blomberg said.
Helping not only the students but also the teachers.
“For so long we focused on the symptoms,” she said.
The program has resulted in establishment of a self-care space for staff.
Illinois has been highlighted as a national leader in advancing students’ mental health using elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds.
“Mental health and social-emotional learning are not separate from academics. They are the foundation of academic success,” Sanders said. “Access to mental health supports and schools that understand and know how to address the trauma in so many of our students’ lives will help us strengthen student attendance and students’ engagement in school.”
Sanders said the pandemic heightened the need for mental-health supports
It is estimated only about half of the 7.7 million youth who have mental-health issues receive the help they need, according to researchers from the University of Michigan.
Kids’ imaginations soar for balloon festivalWhen Balloons Over Vermilion invited Shelly Erickson’s Schlarman Academy third-graders to be the 2023 student ambassadors, they learned that every hot-air balloon has a name, and several pilots have their balloon custom designed.
One of the activities for the students is to pretend they are a balloon pilot and design their own balloon, name it and write a short narrative about their balloon name and project.
The individual designs will be combined and used to create a poster to help advertise this year’s Balloons Over Vermilion in July.
The children designed their balloon Thursday.
Shiffer aces Lake of the Woods holeBrian Shiffer said he doesn’t consider himself that great of a golfer.
“I shoot in the 90s,” he said, to prove his point.
He must have something going for him on the links, though, because he recorded his third hole-in-one on Tuesday.
Shiffer aced hole No. 3 on Lake of the Woods’ par-three course.
He’s modest about his exploits. He didn’t really want his photo in The News-Gazette to accompany this article. Maybe he was afraid he’d get hit up for golf advice. Golf pro David Sebestik told us about the single-shot holer.
Shiffer used a Titleist 9 iron and a TaylorMade ball to record the hole-in-one over 85 yards.
He’s not making it up either. His witness was Tim Bolick.
Kickball team has unusual uniformFire training can get kind of monotonous, so Rantoul firefighters decided to ignite a little more interest in their annual self-contained breathing-apparatus training this week.
In full gear, they hit the field at Rantoul Family Sports Complex for a game of kickball.
“This was a way to accomplish ... how to conserve your air while doing an activity, and we used it as a little team building,” fire Chief Chad Smith said.
Major League Baseball adopted several rule changes this year. The fire department had its own set of rules: “When you’re on defense, you had to be on air, breathing the air from your bottle,” Smith said.
They also had to be breathing from the apparatus while at bat or on base.
Each tank has 45 minutes of air. Anyone who used up the full allotment was eliminated from the six-inning game. Everyone made it through without being eliminated.
The firefighters were also able to use the air masks the village bought last year that are equipped with communication systems.
“They were able to work on that communication,” Smith said.
The fire chief said some training sessions don’t have as many firefighters as he’d like. That wasn’t the problem this time. There was 100 percent involvement.
“It was good training,” Smith said.
Maybe the next idea will be to train at The Fringe, the miniature golf course next to the sports complex. Smith said that idea has been broached. They can work on their short game.
Danville firefighters complete course
Four members of the Danville Fire Department — firefighters Kaleb Thompson, Kody Gettleman, Owen Bennett and Devin Heinrichs — recently completed the Smoke Divers course at the Illinois Fire Service Institute
Smoke Divers is a 24-hour class where firefighters learn more about the self-contained breathing apparatus. The course teaches how the equipment can perform and function through various drills that require donning, doffing, shifting and dumping.
Smoke and live-fire scenarios challenge the student further by integrating the fireground tasks of forcible entry, rescue, search and responder intervention team basics.
All of these basic to advanced skills build upon the student’s abilities with the self-contained breathing apparatus to give them the tools necessary for air management and self rescue if the need arises.