Margurette Carter has one day of the week — Friday — she calls her “retirement day.”
The other weekdays? The 74-year-old retired Rantoul school teacher/administrator is busier than many people with full-time jobs.
The person who schedules the Salvation Army bell ringers at the County Market and Walmart stores in Rantoul, she was named Salvation Army of Champaign County’s volunteer of the year July 6.
That’s just one of the activities with she is involved. Carter, a longtime scholastic tutor, supports the Carter Education and Community Foundation started by her daughter and is active in her church. She is a former Rantoul Village Board trustee.
Carter downplays her Salvation Army recognition, saying it’s a team effort.
“It’s a team award to all those individuals who never say no” to her request to be a bell ringer.
Carter has touched countless lives, first as an educator in Rantoul City Schools, then in her tutoring role. She has also exhibited her influence in her work with Rantoul United Methodist Church and on the village board.
Evidence of her influence: Two of her former students now living in Tennessee traveled to Rantoul one Christmas season just to ring bells for her.
Carter was presented the award at The Salvation Army of Champaign County’s inaugural Christmas in July fundraiser to benefit the escalating needs of local families.
Carter’s heart never strays far from children. She retired in 2006 from J.W. Eater Junior High School after 34 years as a science, physical education and home economics teacher and volleyball and track coach, serving her last seven years as assistant to the principal.
“I prayed and asked God to direct me and show me where I need to be,” Carter said of her life after retirement. “I feel like He keeps showing me to keep working with kids.”
After she retired from Eater, Carter began tutoring children after school at Rantoul Youth Center, a practice she has continued. She also tutors during the summer.
Carter’s daughter, Latonya, created The Carter Education and Community Foundation in honor of her mother and late father, Ed. The foundation will start a Building Bridges with Youth Game Time from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at The Gathering Place for grades one through five that will also include police and fire representatives. The purpose is to built relationships and community engagement and create a safe space for youth.
“Parents are our target groups ... to try to build a support group,” Margurette Carter said.
Margurette and Eddie Carter moved to Rantoul in 1971 when he was assigned to Chanute Air Force Base. A Tyler, Texas, native, Margurette had just finished her education at Texas College in Tyler.
Her husband died in February 2017. Margurette volunteered with Salvation Army, in part, to help fill the hours.
Carter has been a church-goer since an early age in Tyler, Texas.
“When I grew up my church was right across the street from me,” she said. “I’ve always been in church, in our youth group, youth choir, taught Bible school one summer, taught Sunday school classes.”
At the Rantoul church she is a member of the staff parish committee. In 2013, the church opened Java Connection, now the site of ET’s restaurant. She has also served as a church usher.
“I definitely feel that God is in control and has a plan for my life,” Carter said. “Working with our young people, just trying to bring some people together toward some unified goals.
“People of faith need to keep praying, keep reaching out, keep trying to find common goals to unite around. That’s one thing about the bell ringing. It’s people out there who enjoy meeting people, laughing and giving a reason for people to stop and talk.”
Scheduling bell ringers isn’t easy. Carter reaches out to as many contacts as she can and also does her part as a bell ringer.
“I’ve already been talking to our fire chief, Chad Smith, to have (firefighters) ring. Police Chief Tony Brown and the police department will be ringing again,” Carter said. “I have had some individuals tell me the weekend they want to ring. I’m just real pleased that people are committing to ring even before the season starts.”
— The award presentations at the Salvation Army of Champaign County inaugural Christmas in July fundraiser bore a significant Rantoul influence.
In addition to Carter receiving the award for top volunteer, the Rantoul Fire Department was awarded for the Top Bellringing Municipality 2022. Fire Chief Chad Smith accepted on the department’s behalf.
Fire department volunteers raised $1,200 on the day they served as bell ringers.
The kettles were so full that two more kettles had to be brought in.
“The whole department was out there ringing bells all day,” Carter said.
“They have fun ringing and talking with people.”
Rantoul’s Christian Life Church was recognized as top sponsor for the event, much to the credit of the church’s co-founder Allan Vogelsang, who is also a life-time advisory board member of the Salvation Army. Vogelsang was the event honoree and personally filled 12 of the 28 sponsored tables for the event.
— Captains Kenyon and Melissa Sivels have assumed leadership of The Salvation Army in Champaign County.
The Salvation Army intentionally moves its officers periodically as part of the overall national plan.
Kenyon Sivels became connected with Salvation Army as a teenager — a connection that continued while in college at the University of Michigan, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in American culture with a minor in urban studies.
He enjoys exploring local restaurants, playing golf, pickleball and rooting for the Michigan Wolverines.
Melissa Sivels grew up as a member of The Salvation Army with her parents serving as officers. She is finishing her bachelor’s degree in business and ethics at Nazarene Bible College.
She enjoys finding local coffee shops and spending time in nature.
The couple has two young children, Trinity and Eden.
Close but not the right queen
Tarah Mehl came close but did not win the grand prize in the Gibson City Restoration Association’s Queen of Hearts drawing Wednesday.
Kayla McCreary reached into the tumbler to pull out Mehl’s ticket, which was a queen, but not a queen of hearts, which would have won her the grand prize of $24,856. Instead, it was the queen of diamonds.
Mehl didn’t go home empty-nanded. She did receive $100 for picking a queen, $40 for having her ticket pulled from the tumbler and $20 for pulling a sponsored card. Burlap and Lace Event Rentals sponsored the card.
There are six cards left unturned. The next Queen of Hearts drawing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Mark’s on First, 120 E. 1st St., Gibson City. As the jackpot increases, so do the payout amounts. The weekly Queen of Hearts drawings raise funds for the restoration of the historic Burwell Building downtown.
Danville facility begins free lunch program
Along with free mentoring and social activities for children, the Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center, Danville, now offers free lunches, thanks to its alliance with District 118’s summer lunch program.
The center operates through the summer to serve Danville youth ages 5 and older.
Center Director the Rev. Frank McCullough said the center serves between 75 and 90 children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
“We deeply appreciate the support we’ve received from District 118 as well as the First Presbyterian Church and volunteers Sue Shane and Laura Woods.”
The center is located at 428 N. Washington St. inside the recreation room at Mt. Olive Church. The center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth, regardless of their religious beliefs.
The summer program ends Aug. 3.
HONOR ROLL
On Saturdays, we tip our hats to academic award-winners from our area.
Submit information at dhinton@news-gazette.com.
PRESIDENTS LIST
University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — Lily Skiles, Champaign; Ella Curry, Bridget McMullin, Loda; Rachel Wingle, Mahomet; Brooke Garretson, Sidney; Ava Mills, Eve Owens, St. Joseph.
DEANS LIST
Bradley University (Peoria) — Ian Wilkey, Savoy.
University of Findlay (Findlay, Ohio) — Seth Popovich, Champaign.
Rockford University (Rockford, Ill.) — Maddux Rigsby, Watseka.
Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington) — Megan Schumacher, Mansfield; Anja Schrag, Meghan Uppinghouse, Trevor Hummel, Lauren Fedderson, Abby Good, Andie Wilson, Claire Scavone, Champaign; Katie Weston, Rossville; Hadley McKenzie, Grace Loy, Madison Hamilton, Haden McKenzie, LeRoy; Kayleigh Hall, Olivia Tirey, Monticello; Anisa Hall, Rantoul; Paige McLaughlin, Drew Rogers, Sullivan; Mckinlee Miller, Tuscola; Aidan Garrett, Urbana; Anthony Quinn, Watseka; Claire Retherford, Foosland; Josephine Aldrich, Bellflower; Lane Wagner, Danville; Zoe Hovde, Sidney; Kaleigh Kirby, Natalie Heaton, Will Sampson, Mahomet; Abby Spiller, Gibson City; Avery Powell, Fisher; Lainey Scher, Crescent City; Payton Jacob, St. Joseph; Jacob Tackett, Cisco; Cadence Crull, Potomac.
University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — William Martin, Champaign; John Benschneider, Homer; Renni Fultz, Monticello.
Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.) — Hannah Myers, White Heath; Joel Branson, St. Joseph.
Augustana College (Rock Island) — Ayradi Catron, Sidney; Daniel Caughlin, Hunter Fitzwater, Alexandra Seten, Champaign; Mitchell Galyen, Watseka; Brennan Haake, Urbana; Abigail Loven, Mahomet. Molly Sweeney, Urbana.
University of Dallas (Irving, Texas) — Lucia Hayes, Georgetown.