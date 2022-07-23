Name Dropping | Retiring Rantoul fire chief has stories to tell
No more late-night alerts rousting him out of bed at 3 in the morning for Ken Waters. Not unless he can’t help himself and curiosity gets the better of him.
After more than 47 years on the Rantoul Fire Department, including the last 17 as fire chief, Waters is hanging it up, effective Aug. 1.
The succession to new chief Chad Smith will happen one day before Waters’ 71st birthday.
While Waters, who is president of Rantoul-based Waters Electric, will not be an active firefighter, he will remain with the department in some capacity.
“Chad has asked me to oversee a committee on something we just found out about. I can’t say what it is yet,” Waters said.
The Rantoul native is taking it all in stride, just like he has through the years exuding a calm demeanor. A still Waters runs deep.
Smith agrees, saying Waters “has always been laid back, as direct as he needed to be. But he also trusted his officers’ experience to make the best decisions for the department as a whole.”
He called Waters “an excellent fire chief” who steered the department through the myriad tech changes the fire service has gone through.
In the Waters family, firefighting has been a tradition. Ken’s father, Jack, was on the department for 32 years. His two brothers, David and Russ, were members of the Rantoul department before moving to Florida and North Carolina, respectively.
His son, Dave, was a 15-year member before moving to Mahomet. And Waters has a nephew in Terre Haute, Ind., who is a firefighter.
Waters remembers as a child watching his father going off to fight a fire, “and he comes back and tells us everything that happens. Small fire, big fire. It’s always neat to hear all about it.”
They also have another thing in common, according to Waters: “All these people I’ve named ... were all electricians.”
Waters hasn’t shirked his duties at his business after being up most of the night fighting a fire. The next morning, he’s been back on the job, no matter how bleary-eyed.
The worst instance was probably the Valentine’s Day 1990 ice storm that knocked out power to most of the area. Firefighters were out most of the night, and then being electricians, Waters and company were hard at it — 16-hour days — for the next weeks restoring power.
Waters estimated he went two days without sleep at one juncture.
“It gets pretty tiring sometimes,” he said. “We were exhausted. Let’s put it that way.”
Waters probably had his worst experience as a firefighter when he was using a Jaws of Life cutting tool on a vehicle following an accident on Interstate 57.
“The jaw snapped and hit me right in the head,” Waters said. “I had lots of stitches and lots of teeth broke.”
Waters still has that Jaws of Life tool as a reminder.
He’s seen his share of bad conflagrations. Two of them happened at the same location, the Vetter Fairing plant east of Rantoul.
In the first one, boxes stacked too close to a radiant propane heater ignited, setting building four on fire. Departments from throughout the county turned up to help fight the blaze.
“It took four hours to burn,” Waters said. “It jumped the fire wall and went to the second building, which went up in 20 minutes. The wind and the cold had a big effect on everything.”
Three years later, buildings one and two at the business went up in flames.
“The insurance companies weren’t real happy with them,” Waters said. “But they rebuilt them both better and bigger than ever.”
There were other major fires.
The Conair fire was caused by an explosion that killed one person in 2005. (Waters had been chief for just three months at the time.)
Waters also remembers the Davis Hotel fire downtown; The Picture This blaze, also downtown; and the Baker’s Apparel-Corner Tavern inferno that left one dead.
It’s not always easy to get the fire-fighting bug out of one’s system, and Waters said he wouldn’t be surprised if he heads to some fire scenes to see what’s going on. Kind of like 92-year-old former Fire Chief Jack Jones, who is often shows up.
“He’s 92 years old and he’s curious and interested,” Waters said. “He doesn’t get in the way. Just curious.”
The duties of a fire chief are varied and many. In addition to overseeing operations at a fire scene, the chief also decides if mutual aid from other departments is needed, talks to the media, speaks with neighboring residents or homeowners, decides whether to call in an investigator or coroner.
And then there’s the paperwork. Reports and documentation are important — especially for insurance cases. And there’s also supplies to be ordered.
“I have thousands and thousands of pictures, especially if we have a fire investigator in from an insurance company,” Waters said.
The department has training sessions twice a month with many of the exercises taking place at the training grounds on the former Chanute Air Force Base that incudes a three-story tower and a burn building.
Rantoul Village President Chuck Smith called Waters “a champion in our community” who has been responsible for the growth of the department “with the purchase of at least three new trucks, including the recent purchase of the platform (ladder) truck.”
“I’m grateful for him to have been the fire chief in Rantoul.”
Fisher Fair queen loves the ag life
New Fisher Community Fair queen Lacey Cotter is well on her way toward an associate degree at Parkland College.
The 18-year-old Fisher High School graduate will be a sophomore this fall at Parkland. She hopes to work in some precision agriculture field, transferring to the University of Illinois to work toward an ag business degree — that is if some company doesn’t hire her first.
“Maybe something with drones or along the precision side of agriculture moving forward,” said Cotter, who much prefers to be outdoors and loves the farm life.
During an interview this week, Cotter was on the grounds of the Iroquois County Fair near Crescent City, where she showed her sheep.
“I love the farm life,” she said. “Just the experiences I’ve grown up with showing at different shows working with my sheep and the life lessons I’ve learned. It teaches you a lot of responsibilities, hard work. It’s very satisfying knowing that I worked hard to get there.”
The daughter of Todd and Kim Cotter of rural Fisher is also working as a summer intern at the Valent USA chemical research company in Seymour.
She said she enjoyed the fair pageant experience, marking her second year doing so.
Her experience in the Fisher High FFA chapter, where she served as secretary and reporter, helped her a great deal to be comfortable in a public-speaking role.
Cotter will be busy throughout the year representing the Fisher fair at various functions, including other pageants, and will compete at the Miss Illinois County Fair queen pageant in January.
Lucy Edwards was named Fisher Fair junior miss, while Josie Bonham was crowned little miss.
C-U parks sporting an artsy look
Don’t be surprised if you see more color than usual at some Champaign-Urbana parks and community gardens.
The Great ARTdoors, a collaboration between the Spurlock Museum, Urbana and Champaign park districts, Urbana Arts and Culture Program and 40 North has resulted in placement of various artwork pieces in the outdoor settings.
Several local artists were awarded stipends to create outdoor art installations.
“This program is once again guided by the belief that public art has the ability to visually and intellectually activate outdoor spaces by reinforcing social connectivity, providing a sense of belonging and sparking dialogue,” said Kelly North, 40 North executive director.
The selected artists and locations:
Vivian Krishnan | Masi in Nature: Chief Shemauger Park, Urbana
Jason Rackow | Eye Look Around: Victory Park, Urbana
Michael Darin | Unhappy Heater/Sad Calefactor: Crystal Lake Park, Urbana
Sierra Shaw | Moth: South Ridge Park, Urbana
Jason Mack | 1000-Year-Old Flower: Lierman Neighborhood Community Garden, Urbana
Gary Keeler | Hardened and Tethered: Beardsley Park, Champaign
Carol Allison | Harmony Spire: Hedge POP! Park, Champaign
K Hieronymus W | Crash: Randolph Street Community Gardens, Champaign
EKAH | Guardians of Memories: Skelton Park, Champaign
Nathan Westerman | Dipole Column: Douglass Park, Champaign
Kathy Micek | Patterns | What’s This? | In the Garden: Urbana City Building
Mitchell named executive director
The Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center board of directors has named Jeniece Mitchell its new executive director.
A graduate of Urbana High School, Mitchell earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in technology from Eastern Illinois University. She is a candidate for a doctor of education in education policy, organization and leadership with a concentration in diversity and equity from the University of Illinois.
Currently a sixth-grade teacher at Franklin STEAM Academy, Champaign, in late July she will become the parent and community liaison for Unit 116, a position formerly held by her late mother, Janice Mitchell, who founded the Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center in 2010.
Picture this
Larson returns from Costa Rica adventure
Champaign Girl Scout Audrey Larson recently returned from Costa Rica, where she completed a course with Outward Bound Costa Rica, an outdoor adventure nonprofit organization.
Larson participated in the Catching Waves in Costa Rica course through Girl scouts of the USA. She spent time camping on the Pacific Coast beaches on a surf trip, learning about reading wave conditions and maintaining equipment as well as surf etiquette and technique, learning the basics of popping up on the board, perfecting her stance and how to steer clear of dangerous rips.
Between surfing lessons, the group explored hidden waterfalls and spotted exotic wildlife-like sloths, monkeys and parrots. She also experienced Class II and III rapids and ziplined through a rainforest canopy.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.