The 25-year-old Mike Roberts was working as a diesel mechanic after four years in the Army and wanted a change in his life.
It wasn’t as if he was a wild and crazy guy in trouble with the law; he just wanted something more, felt something was missing.
“I always believed that there was a God, but the thing was I never took the time to get to know him until the day I was introduced to Jesus in a new and fresh way,” the Mahomet resident said.
Roberts said, “I don’t want to keep on living the way I’ve been living. If you can make my life worth living... then I give it to you.”
Thirty-three years later, Roberts said he would never go back to the old Mike Roberts.
“Jesus has made my life worth living,” Roberts said. “Plus I have a hope for eternity in heaven with him as well.”
Roberts has spent several years in ministry, and one of those undertakings was opening the Seek And Find thrift store in Rantoul six years ago. The store is somewhat similar to Champaign-Urbana’s Salt & Light, which he helped to start and on which he served on the board of directors for many years. Roberts serves as executive director of Seek And Find.
Roberts said the name is selected from Jeremiah 29:13-14a in the Bible: “You will seek Me and find Me when you seek Me with all your heart. I will be found by you,” declares the Lord.
Much like Salt & Light, Seek And Find seeks to share God’s love by helping to fight poverty.
It’s become a popular place to shop for Rantoul-area residents looking to buy clothing and other items at an affordable price and help a worthy cause.
The store recently reopened after a closure of about five weeks due to air-quality concerns. Roberts said several people who worked in a back room became ill — sickness, headaches and dizziness. A check of the air and surface spaces of the store by Occupational Environmental Health services, Chatham, determined the store was safe.
Roberts said Seek And Find made good use of the closure time.
“We wanted to make sure everything was good for our staff, for our volunteers, for those who shop at Seek And Find,” he said. “What we did during that time, we removed much of what was in that room as far as donated items, and we just had to discard them in case they were part of the problem.”
The entire building, including the basement, was fogged with medical-grade fungicide as a precaution, and in the processing room, after all items were removed, a full wipe-down with bleach was done.
Staff also inspected the entire basement and repainted the basement ceiling trustees as a precaution.
Seek And Find is available for the physical and the spiritual.
“We have a 24/7 food box that’s available for the community right outside our main doors off of Garrard” Street, Roberts said. “If people donate food, they can put it in that box, or people can take from the box.”
Seek And Find also has a biblical finance class and a soft skills (interpersonal) training class — both of which are also available on the ministry’s website “so people can do it on their own time at their own pace,” he said.
Roberts said residents from throughout the area — Champaign-Urbana to Paxton, Gifford to Fisher and beyond — frequent the store.
He has seen store traffic grow, much of it due to the economic climate, adding, “We have certainly seen people frequent our store, regular customers and new customers every day.”
A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Seek And Find is funded via several sources, including sales from the thrift store, donations from local churches (“We’re part of their missions giving,” Roberts said) and from several individuals “who believe that Seek And Find is a worthy ministry to partner with. It helps out tremendously.”
A graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School, Roberts spent three of his four years of Army service in Germany.
He served in youth ministry for about 27 years in several locations, most notably Dewey Community Church for 13 years and Youth for Christ for 10 years.
He and his wife, Heidi, will celebrate their 40th anniversary in February.
They have two adult children — Ashley (Stephen) Albi, who have two daughters, and Cory (Jana) Roberts, who have two sons.
Roberts looks back on that day that he asked God to help him with his life: “It wasn’t long after that that we were invited to a church. A person had talked to us more about Jesus. I remember that night kneeling at the foot of my bed because that’s what I thought you were supposed to do, ... and that’s when I invited Jesus Christ into my life and asked Him to forgive me of all the junk stuff I’ve done, ... and my life has never been the same.”
Momology event set for Saturday
The fifth annual Momology event, which targets new and expecting moms, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at Company 421 in downtown Mahomet. The first 50 attendees will receive a swag bag with goodies highlighting Mahomet vendors.
Hillary Isaksen, owner of Hillary Rae Events — a wedding and events planning service opened about six years ago — will host the event. Isaksen and her husband, Tyler, own Company 421.
“We found a more intimate space has worked well for us. We found that both the attendees and the vendors really like it because they can connect with clients on a more personal level,” Hillary Isaksen said.
About 15 vendors will be present.
Three parking spaces will be blocked off in front of the event space, with one of them reserved for a girl and her mother with a lemonade business.
Area students reward with scholarships
University of Illinois Credit Union has awarded seven area college-bound high school seniors a scholarship of up to $1,000 based on the Illinois college of their choice.
The Orange & Blue Scholarship Program is designed to benefit students who are U of I Community Credit Union members (and/or their legal guardians are members) and will be attending the University of Illinois, Parkland College or other Illinois colleges and universities.
The universities, students and their high schools include:
Parkland Community College — Hailey Downs, Tuscola Community High School, and Louiemar Santos, Centennial High School.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Lydia Burger, Monticello High School; Sophia Stierwalt, Unity High School; Grant Powell, Oakwood High School; and Marilyn Atkinson, Academy High School.
Bradley University — Halle Palmer, Normal Community High School.
Scholarship applications are reviewed by a team of volunteers at the U of I Community Credit Union and are given a score based on the information and documents submitted. Applicants are queried as to their favorite activities throughout high school and any honors or awards they have received.
They are also required to submit two letters of recommendation and an essay relating to the benefits of credit unions.
65th Troop Command conducts change of command
Col. Jason Osberg of Champaign relinquished command of the 65th Troop Command to Col. Max Casteleyn of Mundelein in a ceremony Aug. 27 at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Peoria.
The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that symbolized the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. The transition ensures the continuity and effectiveness of the unit’s mission, operations and commitment to service.
Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Jones, 65th Troop Command’s senior enlisted leader, handed over the colors to Osberg, in the presence of Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the assistant general adjutant General-Army and commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. This act symbolized loyalty, mission accomplishment and lasting leadership. The colors were then passed to Casteleyn, who accepted command.
“We’ve improved a lot of things across the board, but it should keep going forward. That’s the beauty in the way the Army is organized and set up. Hand it off to the next commander and continue to march and improve as best you can,” Osberg said.
Osberg is a combat veteran who commanded an aviation lift company in Iraq in 2003. He also deployed to Kosovo as a battalion operations officer.
During the ceremony, Osberg was honored for his 33 years of service as he retired from the Illinois Army National Guard. He received a certificate of appreciation from President Joe Biden, along with certificates recognizing his years of service and retirement from the Army Chief of Staff.
Danville officers to begin training course
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates, left, and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., right, are shown with four Danville probationary police officers — Cade Howie, Caleb Stevenson, Savannah Lackey and Andrew Sentelle. The officers will begin a 16-week law enforcement training course at Champaign Police Training Institute.
Cabot Tuscola supports Aikman Wildlife
Cabot Tuscola has become a bronze sponsor for Saving Animals by Lasting Encounters (SABLE Inc.)
SABLE is the nonprofit partner of Aikman Wildlife Adventure, rural Arcola. Its mission is to take part in conserving wildlife and endangered species, to educate people about the importance of wildlife and the environment and to support in providing food, homes and care for wildlife in need.
Dylan Walker, senior plant engineer/PCS lead, presented the donation of behalf of Cabot to James Aikman, owner/president of Aikman Wildlife Adventure.
SABLE will hold its annual Salute to Wildlife Banquet Nov. 10 to raise funds to care and house the animals at Aikman Wildlife Adventure. SABLE Inc. has several ways to donate to its programs, which include adopting a species, 50/50 raffle, purchase of banquet tickets as well as a general donation to SABLE Inc.