Rebecca Smith has heard of it happening too many times: Couples put themselves in debt from the start by holding expensive wedding ceremonies and receptions.
Smith said there needs to be a happy middle between the lavish events and the sterile ones held in front of a justice of the peace.
“It’s crazy,” Smith said. “The average cost of a wedding is $25,000 to $30,000. You can go to the courthouse, and it’s a beautiful building, but there’s no privacy, and you don’t want to take your whole family through a metal detector.”
Smith’s idea caught the eye of the judges deciding the Parkland College CobraVenture Student Entrepreneur of the Year with her project that she calls “Mobile Matrimony.”
As winner, Smith receives $3,000 in seed money sponsored by Murray Wise Associates LLC.
The 47-year-old divorced mother of 18-year-old Dalton lives in Fisher. Her day job is patients accounts supervisor for Arrow Ambulance in Champaign. She has been considering the idea of starting a small business for some time but wanted to wait until her son had graduated from high school. Like his mother, Dalton is a student at Parkland.
Smith’s idea is to have a miniature mobile chapel built that can serve the needs of couples who don’t want to break the bank with their weddings but also aren’t keen on using the courthouse.
“I hope to start out as a side business while still working,” Smith said. “Depending on the success of the tiny chapel business, I may take it full time and make it my primary job.”
She would offer wedding packages with options also including taking engagement photos in front of the chapel, having the chapel moved to their home or other location for the ceremony. Couples could also rent a larger venue for their reception.
Smith said she plans to meet with a tiny homebuilder next month to discuss building a tiny chapel.
Mark Changnon, Parkland entrepreneurship facilitator, said this marks the fourth year working with the select group of young people in the CobraVenture program.
“It’s been a blast working” with them, Changnon said, noting the 10 students selected were selected by committee from Parkland’s business program.
He said Smith “just kept growing and growing and practiced her tail off for the pitch showcase. She did an outstanding presentation. She said, ‘If I’m supposed to pursue this, I will do well tonight, and If I’m not, I won’t.’”
Smith said she had taken a wedding and event-planning course a couple of years ago and knew before re-enrolling at Parkland that she wanted to do something “in regard to affordable weddings.”
“I think we do a really great job in Champaign County of doing the really big weddings of 150 to 200 people. I wanted something for smaller, more-affordable weddings.”
She found a retired minister in Virginia who was being contacted by couples during the COVID-19 pandemic who wanted smaller weddings. He created a tiny chapel on wheels.
“I started to think about what that could look like here,” Smith said. “It could be something mobile, affordable and for couples who want a smaller, intimate ceremony.”
Smith said, “I absolutely adore my peers” who were also competing.
“I was blown away by the ideas, motivation and compassion that each of them brought to the table,” she said. “We spent months together listening to each other’s ideas, working through business plans and supporting each other through the pitch.”
Others who placed, second place through fifth place, respectively, were Max Libman, Sophia Libman, Gia Macedo and Joetaro Wilson. Also included were alumni award winners Diamond Wright, Derek Martin and Mohamed Maamar.
The pitch contest highlights students from the CobraVenture student accelerator lab, which launched in January. The semester-long accelerator provides students with an avenue for networking and business mentorship. It features collaborative workspaces, topics taught by local serial entrepreneurs and one-on-one guidance with business mentors.
Said Smith: “My only request is that people patronize small businesses because it is difficult to be a small business owner. They are passionate about what they do.”
Judging the competition were Damien Banks of OSF Healthcare, Carly McCrory-McKay of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, Marissa Siero of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Grainger College of Engineering, Lesa Brandt of Parkland College Foundation and Alumni Relations and Mark Pelmore of Lincoln & Hill Inc.
PBL
to host Salute to Veterans
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School band will host its 23rd annual Salute to Veterans concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school gym.
The concert will include patriotic music, including a performance of all the armed forces service songs. There is no charge for the concert, but a free-will donation will be taken.
Prior to the concert, the PBL Band Parents Association will host a lasagna dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. with live music provided by the award-winning PBL jazz bands. Money from the dinner will be used to fund the PBL band program instructional and material costs. Tickets are $7 a meal and are available from a high school band student or at the door.
Area junior high students honoredStudents from five area junior high schools were recognized as recipients of the 2023 Rantoul Exchange Club Leadership Awards. The schools and award winners:
- J.W Eater Junior High School, Rantoul: Dalilah Briones, Laylah Betancourt, Nora Leng, TreyVeonate Mendoza Chapple, Cody Culbertson, Symonn Ndumbi, Miguel Negron and Lore Isaacs
- St. Malachy Catholic School, Rantoul: Evelyn Graham and Kaylee McMorris
- Gifford Grade School: Aliyah Guhl and Brynn Nugent
- Thomasboro Grade School: Harper Morgan and Rebekka Maple
- Ludlow Grade School: Izzy Fultz
Luth
eran mission heading to Malawi
Three area residents are part of an eight-member missionary team from the United States and Canada connected to North American Lutheran Church that will embark on an evangelical mission trip to Malawi, Africa.
The group leaves Monday from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and will arrive the following day in Lilongwe, Malawi.
The Rev. Andy Jones of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph with his wife, Joy Jones, and the Rev. Debra Domeier of First Lutheran Church in Paxton are part of the mission team. They will return to the states June 6.
Domeier said the mission team with will serve its partners in Malawi through a ministry called Malawi Orphan Care Project. The team will visit the project in the small village of Kanyenyeva.
The Malawi Orphan Care Project works in partnership with local leaders in Malawi to help orphans in Malawi and their caregivers. Donations are used for the feeding program (providing several meals a week), evangelism, youth sports program, high school scholarships, elementary school fees, building projects and more.
Said Domeier: “The leadership at the orphanage project asked us to provide for the following: soccer balls, jump ropes, shirts, underwear, skirts and shorts, solar scientific calculators and scent oil for (a) soap-making business.”
The community may purchase these items through the group’s wish list on Amazon, donating through Facebook fundraiser, or purchase the items where they choose and get them to the missionary team.
The Malawai project cares for the physical and spiritual needs of more than 800 children, including orphans in the countryside of that nation.
The love of Jesus will be shared with adults and children through activities, teachings and shared experiences,” Domeier said. “We will continue to learn how to best partner with them in their community and their culture to address the needs of their children and orphans.”
Maho
met lodge to honor Roberts
Katrina Roberts, founder of Family First Advocacy in Mahomet, will be honored Mahomet Masonic Lodge No. 220 at its annual awards dinner Friday evening.
Roberts, who has lived in Mahomet for about 30 years, has sent seven children through Mahomet schools. Several of the children had learning or cognitive disabilities, and she had to work hard to have their needs met.
Now that the children are all out of the house and living on their own, she has focused her energy on helping other families in the area work with the school districts to advocate for their children.
Vance Martin said of her selection: “As head of the lodge, I get to be somewhat above the selection process as I request nominations, form a committee, have a committee research and discuss nominees and then oversee the voting. Katrina came to the fore very quickly.”
The lodge this year is also awarding seven scholarships worth a total of nearly $6,500.
Park board honors long-serving ScottThe Rantoul Park Board recently recognized district secretary Bill Scott for his more than 45 years of service to the board.
He was given a lifetime golf pass to Brookhill Golf Course, certificate and a gift card “for his loyal and dedicated service,” board President Gary Hardin said.
“Bill has been the glue to our board. He has been there in the lean times and the good times. His knowledge as an attorney has saved the park district a lot of money over the years.”
Hardin said Scott is “humble and hardworking.”
Others present at the meeting were board members Debbie Schmidt, Terry Shepard and Rick Jean and Treasurer Jason Bartell.