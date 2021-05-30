The family of World War II veteran Clyde Hudson hoped he would receive 100 cards for his birthday — one for each of his years on earth so far. He nearly tripled that number.
“We read all of them to him,” daughter-in-law Pam Hudson, said of the 287 cards.
While Hudson is a Yankee Doodle Dandy, his birthday was closer to Memorial Day than the Fourth of July.
His family and friends at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Champaign joined him to celebrate Sunday for his birthday, which was Tuesday.
A parade to honor the centenarian included the Champaign Fire Department, Classic Car Club, Corvette Club, friends with decorated cars and the University of Illinois NROTC, which feted him with a flag, the playing of “Taps” and conversation.
“He was overwhelmed by the attention and loved that so many people thought of him with a card for his birthday,” his daughter-in-law said.
Clyde Hudson, who served aboard the USS PC 493, a convoy escort ship, could have skipped service during World War II due to working with the railroad. But the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor enraged him, and he enlisted.
“I was really upset that I fought for this country to be free and I ended up in lockdown at Carriage Crossing for a year,” he said.
The PC 493 was a shallow-draft craft that rode on the surface so it couldn’t be hit by torpedoes, but that meant for a rough ride. In a 2016 News-Gazette article by Paul Wood, Hudson said the turbulent nature of the ships earned them the nickname “bucking broncos.”
A lot of seamen got sick riding the ships, which served as sub chasers. He crossed the equator 18 times and was primarily stationed in the South Pacific.
Hudson graduated at the top of his class at signal school in Chicago and was made a petty officer third class. Prior to his service duty, he’d never been on a ship before.
“When I first got on the ship my captain quizzed me on my signal and navigation knowledge,” Hudson said. “Once I got my bearings and the captain was satisfied, he told me I saved them from being stuck at dock as they couldn’t leave without a signal man.”
Hudson said he loved serving his country.
Postwar life was difficult for everyone, but he was glad to be home. He soon married his sweetheart, Marjory Hamilton from Urbana, and they had two sons — Dale, who joined the Navy and passed away in 2010, and Mark, who is a local dentist. Hudson has three grandchildren and one great-grandchildren. Marjory passed away in 2017.
He went back to work with Illinois Central Railroad, from which he retired.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time for Hudson and other nursing home residents.
Hudson said he is disappointed by how much the country has changed with so much fighting and disrespect for one another.
Technology amazes him, and he enjoys getting on Skype and using his cell phone.
A self-taught painter, he also taught others to paint and won numerous awards. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing.
FARMER CITY HERITAGE FESTIVAL NEARS
The first festival in the state, according to board President Felicia Hughes, kicks off when Farmer City hosts Heritage Days on June 3-5 downtown.
Hughes said festival organizers “fought for months” with state officials to gain approval for the event due to the pandemic. “It didn’t get us a whole lot of time to put it together.”
Festival organizers had to call off their 2020 event.
Hughes isn’t sure what next year brings as getting volunteers to help gets more difficult each year.
The festival will include a mix of locally, regionally and nationally known musical acts Friday and Sunday. There will also be a carnival, vendors, the annual car shows and kids zone. Entry is free.
Check online for the complete lineup.
NEW MONTICELLO OFFICERS IN TRAINING
Monticello Police Chief John Carter said Kevin Burch and DeJuante Freeman had a dream of being in law enforcement growing up.
“They both had a desire their whole life to be police officers,” Carter said. “They both are fathers. DeJuante is actually a grandfather” despite being in his 30s.
The pair enrolled at the Police Training Institute and are due to graduate Aug. 23 before joining the Monticello force.
Burch is a Mahomet native and moved to Monticello after high school. Forman moved to Monticello in later life. He is a Danville native.
YOUTH/WOMEN’S WINGSHOOTING CLINIC SET
Women and young people who would like to learn how to shoot clay targets may attend a youth and women’s wingshooting clinic June 26-27 at Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area near Collison, about 20 miles northwest of Danville.
Instructors certified by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and National Sporting Clays Association will teach the basics of safe shotgun handling and how to hit flying targets, skills that can be applied in hunting, skeet, trap and sporting clays shooting.
Shotguns, shells and eye and ear protection will be provided.
Attendance is limited to 24 shooters a day, and pre-registration is required
Contact IDNR instructor Terry Doyle for more information at 815-258-8474 or tdoyle2@msn.com.
FARM CREDIT HONORS AREA STUDENTS
Three Mahomet residents and one from Cerro Gordo were among the 12 named recipients of the Tom Tracy Memorial Farm Credit Illinois Family Scholarships, administered by the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois. Each scholar receives $3,000 toward their college education. The selection criteria includes scholastic achievement, leadership and community contributions, and career vision and goals.
The Mahomet residents:
• Natalie Mitchell, pursuing a degree in interdisciplinary health sciences at the University of Illinois. A daughter of Cory and Michelle Mitchell of Mahomet, she graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School.
• Maclaren Ranstead, pursuing a degree in architecture at Ball State University. She graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School and is a daughter of Stacy and David Schweighart and Paul Ranstead, all of Mahomet.
• Delaney Wheeler, pursuing a degree in nursing at Illinois State University. She graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School and is a daughter of Jeff and Becky Wheeler of Mahomet.
The Cerro Gordo resident:
Kali Walker, pursuing a degree in agricultural education, leadership and communications, focusing on advertising at the University of Illinois. She graduated from Cerro Gordo High School and is a daughter of Jenny and Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo.
MEDIACOM PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIPS
Mediacom has presented $1,000 college scholarships to two area residents — Alexander Riley, a Rantoul Township High School graduate, and Ethan Garard, a graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
The scholarships recognize the students for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.
Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors to support their post-secondary education.
This marks the 20th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company. On average, about 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.
QUILTS GALORE AT CHILDREN’S HOME
Urbana’s Cunningham Children’s Home relies on its annual Festival of Quilts to help pay the bills. This year’s festival is set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5.
This year’s event will be a hybrid one. Guests will be able to participate in person at the Spiritual Life Center at Cunningham’s campus or online.
“The festival is Cunningham’s signature fundraiser and honors the tradition of the United Methodist Women and other quilters from across Illinois who, for 125 years, have provided homemade quilts to Cunningham children so they, many for the first time, can feel safe and loved,” Director of Advancement Ginger Mills said.
There will be quilts of all sizes available through the auction and in the quilt boutique. There will also be home-baked goods, handcrafted items and an Art in the Park, which will feature acrylic paintings for sale.
At no charge, online guests will be able to browse quilts online and register for a chance to bid on quilts or buy gift shop items. There will be a $5 per-person suggested donation for in-person guests. All proceeds will benefit the youth, adults and families served by Cunningham. A maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed per two-hour block. Online registrations are preferred.
The link and instructions can be found on the website at www.cunninghamhome.org/events/17th-annual-festival-quilts<http://www.cunninghamhome.org/events/17th-annual-festival-quilts
“With a record number of 200 quilts (donated) for bidding, Cunningham hopes this year’s festival will raise $80,000,” Mills said.
Danville McDonald’s manager cited
Mark McLeod, general manager for the Classic Rock-n-Roll McDonald’s in Danville was recently named one of the top managers in the nation.
McLeod, who began his career in 2004, received the Outstanding General Manager Award, which puts him in the top 10 percent of all McDonald’s managers in the country.
McLeod said of the award: “It means my crew and managers — some past and present — have done very well. Although we may struggle from time to time, we run a very good store and take pride in what we do. It also means that our community, even with all the options, continues to visit us.”
The award takes into consideration staff development, retention, sales, quality, service, cleanliness, community service and involvement plus customer satisfaction surveys.
Don and Deanna Witzel own the store.