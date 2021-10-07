MONTICELLO — The family of slain Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim has had their house paid for by a non-profit foundation dedicated to helping first responders and military people.
A release Thursday from the New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation said Officer Oberheim’s mortgage was one of 50 to recently have been paid in full.
He was killed May 19 in a shooting in the parking lot of the Town Center Apartments in the 2400 block of North Neil Street as he responded to a domestic dispute.
The man who fatally shot him, Darion Lafayette, 24, was then shot and killed by Officer Oberheim’s partner, Jeffrey Creel, who had also been shot by Mr. Lafayette but was saved by his bullet-proof vest.
Officer Oberheim, 44, was a 13-year veteran of the Champaign police department and before that had worked as a Decatur police officer for seven years. He is survived by his wife Amber, and four daughters, who live in Monticello.
“Today’s announcement is the largest one-day mortgage payoff in Tunnel to Towers history, and was made possible, in part, by the outpouring of support the foundation received as America observed the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.”
“All across the country, Americans showed their compassion for our nation’s heroes and support for The Tunnel to Towers Foundation through the organization’s Never Forget programs (Never Forget Walk, Never Forget Concert, NYC 5K Run and Walk). Because of that, these 50 families will never have to make another mortgage payment again,” the release said.
The 50 homes are in 18 different states and belong to the families of fallen police officers, firefighters, deputies, and members of nearly every branch of military service.