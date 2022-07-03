SAVOY — Firefighters in Savoy fielded several calls Sunday morning about the smell of natural gas along the Old Church Road corridor in the south part of the village.
Fire department spokesman Eddie Bain said firefighters can find no gas leak but have discovered that there is a problem with the mercaptan at the Savoy delivery station on the southeast corner of Old Church and First Street.
Mercaptan is the substance added to natural gas to make it stink so that the odorless gas may be detected.
“There is no gas leak. It’s only the odorant,” Bain said.
“I’m here and I can definitely smell it,” Bain said about 9:30 a.m. Sunday as he stood at the delivery station.
The fire department received a couple of calls late Saturday night from Walmart and another resident in the south part of the village about the smell. Ameren crews were sent out to look for the source.
There were several more calls prior to 9 a.m. Sunday as residents headed outdoors. Ameren crews were out checking each of those as well.
“They are investigating the problem and responding to any concerns,” he said.
Bain said anyone who smells natural gas inside their home or business should indeed call 911 to have experts dispatched to check it out.
“We don’t want to discourage anybody from calling,” he said, adding, “this isn’t a dangerous emergency. It’s just going to be an annoyance for a while.”
Wind out of the east at about 10 mph was pushing the foul smell to the west along the Old Church Road corridor, Bain said.