CLINTON — An alert neighbor with a home security system helped DeWitt County deputies nab four people for burglary.
A release from Sheriff Mike Walker said a resident of Middle Creek Road in rural Clinton reported Thursday that more than 30 items, including multiple ATVs, scooters, and tools had been taken in a burglary that day.
About 3:25 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office got a call from a neighbor of that victim that there appeared to be a burglary in progress at the same home.
"The caller who was watching the burglary on their home security system was able to give a description of the vehicle being used in the burglary,” Walker said.
DeWitt County sheriff’s deputies in that area stopped a vehicle matching the description the tipster had given. Further investigation after the stop revealed that the suspects had stolen a motorcycle from the Middle Creek Road location.
Deputies arrested Richard J. Memmott, 33, Nicole D. Moore, 32, and Ashley E. Barry, 29, all of Clinton, and Robert N. Moore, 27, of Kenney, for burglary.
Deputies later obtained a search warrant for a property on Airport Road in rural Clinton and recovered all the items reported taken in the Middle Creek Road burglary as well as other items they believe to be stolen property.