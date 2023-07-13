24/7 headlines sent to you: Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Observant neighbors and a quick response by volunteer firefighters kept fire at a northwest Champaign house from being worse than it was.
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District Assistant Chief John Bell said firefighters were having a business meeting Wednesday night when a call came at 7:46 p.m. that smoke was coming out of a home in the 2200 block of Campbell Drive, just north of Interstate 74.
“Smoke was pushing out of all the vents on the back of the house,” said Bell. “Neighbors had smelled something burning for a while.”
Bell said several area fire departments, including Carroll, Edge-Scott, Cornbelt, Savoy, Bondville and Thomasboro responded to the call for mutual aid.
Firefighters found smoke in the attic of the single-story ranch home. The people living there were gone at the time but returned home while firefighters worked.
“Thank goodness their neighbors caught it. It was smoldering for quite a while,” said Bell.
Because they had to pull down ceiling to get to the fire, Bell said the couple will be unable to live there for a while. The bulk of the damage was contained to the attic.
Bell said investigators from the Mutual Aid Alarm Box System (MABAS) are evaluating what might have sparked the fire but he said there was nothing suspicious about it.
The Red Cross assisted the occupants with finding a place to stay.