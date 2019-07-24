URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of drug-related convictions is back in police custody for alleged heroin possession.
Roger N. Gill, 64, who listed an address in the 2200 block of Dale Drive, was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance following his arrest Tuesday in the 700 block of North Country Fair Drive, Champaign.
Street Crimes Task Force supervisor Sgt. Dave Griffet said officers had been looking into alleged drug dealing by Gill for the past few weeks and by Tuesday had probable cause to arrest him based on controlled buys of heroin that police informants had made from him.
Griffet said when police arrested Gill, he had three small packages of heroin weighing a total of four-tenths of a gram, cutting agents typically used in the packaging and selling of heroin, a digital scale, a pipe and $643 cash.
Judge Jason Bohm set bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 24.
In 2003, Gill was sentenced to 18 years in prison for possessing cocaine intended for sale. At the time of his guilty plea, he also agreed to forfeit almost $95,000 from the proceeds of his drug dealing, seized by police in three raids in 2002. More than $61,000 of that went to Champaign police to be used for training.
Court records show Gill’s convictions date to 1972 and include several for cannabis, controlled substances, theft, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a hypodermic syringe, aggravated battery and driving under the influence.