CHARLESTON - An Urbana man sentenced to four years of probation two months ago for heroin dealing in Champaign County is back in jail for allegedly committing the same crime in another county.
Chernenko Smith, 35, who last lived on Austin Drive, was arrested Wednesday morning by members of the East Central Illinois Task Force in Charleston after he allegedly was found in the vicinity of a bag that contained more than a pound of methamphetamine in that city .
Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said based on the information he received from police and prosecutors in Coles County, on Thursday he filed a petition to revoke the probation that Judge Roger Webber imposed on Smith in early June.
Smith had pleaded guilty to having heroin intended for sale in June 2020 at a home on Sheridan Drive in Champaign. When local police found the drugs, they also found a loaded handgun and paperwork linking Smith to the heroin.
He pleaded guilty in Champaign County in April to a Class 2 felony and more serious charges were dismissed in return. McCallum sought a five-year prison term for Smith, who faced three to 14 years based on his record, which included other convictions for reckless discharge of a firearm, domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and manufacture or delivery of heroin.
Smith told Webber that the birth of his fourth child, which happened while he was in jail waiting to be tried, made him want to change his ways. Webber then sentenced him to probation and ordered him to do 100 hours of public service, get a substance abuse evaluation and treatment, and catch up on child support for one of his four children.
On Friday, the Coles County state’s attorney’s office charged Smith with delivery of 400 to 900 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony carrying penalties ranging from eight to 40 years upon conviction.
McCallum said as police in Charleston approached Smith, he allegedly tossed a bag containing 567 grams of methamphetamine into nearby weeds. He told police he hadn’t looked in the bag but McCallum said it contained a document from the Secretary of State’s office with Smith’s name on it.
Smith was being held Saturday in the Coles County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. He is due back in court in Charleston on Aug. 16.
It’s not clear when Smith will be returned to Champaign County to be arraigned on the petition to revoke his probation. Webber warned Smith in June that if he fouled up on probation, he faced 14 years behind bars.