URBANA - An Urbana man on probation for a shooting offense has been charged with driving under the influence.
Demaris Miner, 34, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Curtiss Drive, was arrested by Illinois State Police on U.S. 45 south of Thomasboro Wednesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke said a trooper saw him speeding as he drove south near County Road 2200 N and pulled him over.
The trooper reported the strong odor of cannabis and alcohol coming from Miner’s vehicle and found an open bottle of cognac. A breath test revealed Miner’s breath-alcohol concentration was 0.096 percent, over the limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
Miner was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs at a time when he did not have proof of insurance for the vehicle.
The state also filed a petition to revoke the probation Miner received in March after pleading guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm for firing a gun outside a convenience store on North Market Street in January 2019. A more serious charge alleging he shot a man was dismissed.
Radtke said Miner has other convictions for drug-related offenses, aggravated battery, obstructing justice, filing a false police report and driving under revocation or suspension.
Judge Anna Benjamin arraigned Miner and told him to be back in court July 6.
Miner posted bond and was released from jail.