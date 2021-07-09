CHAMPAIGN — The school year had nearly reached its end this spring when Franklin STEAM Academy art teacher Mandy Danowitz first entered the school’s cafeteria.
Because of school being remote during COVID-19, Danowitz still didn’t know the complete layout of the building during her first year. When she found the lunchroom, where the copier had been housed for the past year, she immediately noticed the plain, off-white walls.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my, it’s very blank in here,’” Danowitz said. “It just felt so dull. As a muralist, when I look at a blank wall, I immediately imagine what could be in this space, what would light it up, what would make people feel joy when they’re in here eating lunch.”
At the end of a year of remote school and hybrid learning, Danowitz came up with an idea for a project that would give her students a visceral connection to the school and each other: a mural painted by the students. After running the idea by administrators, Danowitz distributed a survey, to which over 100 students and staff responded, to allow the school community to provide input.
This June and July, summer-school students actualized that idea, working alongside Danowitz and local artist Marcus Flinn. Ninety students, split into 12 different groups, painted a large, colorful mural that spans across several walls.
The art includes figures meant to represent different races and ethnicities, colors to represent the LGBTQ community, and trees to represent the school community. The bright colors of the background alternate in wavy patters across the painting, which spans more than 100 feet.
“It really does reflect our students,” Danowitz said. “Our students are bright and fun and full of energy, as middle school students are. There are studies that say that when you have bright colors around you, it lifts your spirits, it elevates your mood. It’s wonderful.”
Before painting, the students learned about the history of murals and studied work from the Groundswell Community Mural Project in New York City. Then, they went to the cafeteria to see their blank canvas. After projecting the image on the wall, the students, along with Danowitz and Flinn, outlined it before filling it in. The project constantly expanded as it went. It covers half a wall, the entryway, and the large window to the kitchen where students receive their lunches.
When student Kamree Jones walked into the lunchroom, she was struck by the scope of the project.
“I was like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t think it was going to be this big,’” said Jones, who will be an eighth-grader this fall.
The project was nearly finished when summer school wrapped up Thursday, with only a few finishing touches left for Flinn, Danowitz and other staff members to fill in.
The mural doesn’t look exactly like Danowitz and Flinn mocked it up. And that’s OK with Flinn.
“It’s fantastic, and it was changing all the time,” said Flinn, who recently received a degree in graphic design from Parkland College. “With these sorts of projects, you can’t always be 100 percent invested on what it looks like, because it’s bound to have change when you’re dealing with spacing and time. But for me as an artist, it was more important that the kids appreciated. So, whatever we had on the wall, they’re coming in and they’re saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, this looks so good.’ To see them represented, that’s important to me.”
When school begins next month, Franklin students and teachers will enter a far different atmosphere in the cafeteria than the one they left when they were last learning in the building.
To Danowitz, the project gives students ownership of a space that, for most of the last year, they weren’t able to enter.
“My idea as an educator is that Franklin is a very formative time in their life where they are going to go out into the world,” Danowitz said. “We’re going to give them this lovely family base, and we want them to feel like they belong here and are a part of it. And this is the reflection of it.”