Friday's coronavirus updates | Local wait time for test results expected to shrink to 24 hours
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Much faster results for COVID-19 tests in Champaign County are on the way.
The Carle health system started Friday to process those tests locally, cutting the wait time for results from as long as 10 days to about 24 hours, according to Kayla Banks, Carle’s vice president of quality and infection prevention.
It’s been taking up to 10 days to get test results from private labs, and three to five days to get results from Illinois Department of Public Health labs, she said.
That’s been hard on patients and their families, who have to stay isolated at home waiting to find out if a test is negative or positive, Banks said.
Local processing of tests will be ramped up over the weekend, and by Monday, that should mean the ability to handle about 100 tests a day with a 24-hour turnaround, according to Banks.
That should keep up with the volume of testing being done in the community for now, she said.
Carle will also be able to process tests for more than its own patients, Banks said. It can also locally process tests for patients at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and Christie Clinic starting Monday.
That’s with some help from the University of Illinois, which has lent Carle some lab equipment, Banks said. Some volunteers from the UI veterinary diagnostic lab will also be helping Carle staff, she said.
Faster test results can potentially reduce community spread of the virus, Banks said. It can also get health care workers throughout the community who have been tested back into the work force sooner, if their test results are negative, she said.
Testing is still being limited to those patients who are in a high risk category or experiencing symptoms.
For most people who are mildly symptomatic, being tested wouldn’t change the course of treatment one way or another, so they’re still being advised to assume they’re positive, practice self-care and stay home, Banks said.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Champaign County climbed to 11 Friday, the newest being a woman in her 50s.
Local officials reported that there is “community transmission, meaning the virus is circulating among the local community and infecting people who are not sure how or where they were infected.”
The number was up one from 10 reported Thursday.
Deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus now stand at 34 statewide, eight more than Thursday. The overwhelming majority of the fatalities — 86 percent — are people 60 or older, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH reported 3,026 confirmed cases statewide, 488 more than Thursday, in 40 Illinois counties.
DeWitt, Piatt and Vermilion counties continued to have zero positive COVID-19 cases Friday, though nearly two dozen tests done in all three counties were awaiting results.
As of Friday, the number of tests done in each of the counties were:
— Vermilion: 65 total, 17 pending.
— DeWitt: 16 total, two pending.
— Piatt: 14 total, three pending.
“We all should consider ourselves at risk for exposure to COVID-19. That means that everyone should stay home as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms,” local health officials said in their daily written briefing.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat.
488 NEW CASES STATEWIDE
The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 488 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including eight deaths. Approximately 86% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said today.
“We must continue to do all we can to protect our older adults — grandmothers and grandfathers — who are most vulnerable to illness and death,” Ezike said at today’s briefing in Chicago.
Bureau, Henry and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, in 40 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
NURSES TEST POSITIVE
Twelve registered nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Nurses Association.
The INA said in a statement that it learned of the positive tests today and blamed officials for not providing “more personal protective equipment and safer working conditions.”
“These nurses served patients on the front line of the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic and risked their lives to make sure patients received proper care,” INA Executive Director Alice Johnson said. “We hoped their hospital and their government would protect them, but they failed.”
Johnson said nurses have had to work on the COVID Care Unit without personal protective equipment.
“They do not know day to day if they will have masks, gowns, gloves or goggles for that shift,” she said. “One nurse said their unit manager scolded them for wearing a mask in a room where a COVID-19 positive patient was being intubated.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state officials are scheduled to provide an update on the number of cases in Illinois at a 2:30 p.m. daily briefing.
SECOND CASE IN TWO DAYS
Iroquois County has reported a second confirmed case of coronavirus.
The public health department said it’s a man in his 40s who was tested at a doctor’s office on Tuesday.
Like the other Iroquois County case, officials said the man is recovering at home and is cooperating with the health department.
STORE ANNOUNCES CHANGE
Meijer won’t accept returns until April 16 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Along with this, Meijer is extending the eligible return date to 120 days for all items to ensure items can be returned at a later date.
Meijer has stores in Champaign and Urbana.
The stores also won’t be doing Sodastream exchanges, car battery returns or carpet cleaner/power washer rentals.
However, its customer service desk will remain open for lottery, Western Union and postal services.
FLIGHTS CANCELED
Business at Willard Airport has taken a hit as coronavirus has led to a lot of flight cancellations, executive director Tim Bannon said.
"At this point, we have only seen a one flight reduction in frequency to/from (O’Hare) daily on our schedule. While our schedule remains in the majority intact, we are seeing a high volume of cancellation on daily flights,” Bannon said. “American Airlines is likely assessing passenger loads, and cancelling flights where they can to avoid flying nearly empty aircraft. COVID-19 and the governor’s stay at home order are significantly impacting the daily demand for air travel.”
He expects the cancellations to continue, and for the flights that remain, not many people have been on them.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— As predicted by health officials, a rise in COVID-19 testing in Illinois has led to a spike in newly confirmed cases. Thursday’s number (673) was more than double the previous daily high and pushed Illinois’ total tally to 2,538.
Of 102 counties, 38 now have at least one case, with Iroquois, Franklin and Tazewell the latest to join the list.
— Illinois’ death count also grew — by seven — bringing the total to 26. The latest to lose their lives include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
Two central Illinois counties — McLean and Sangamon — each reported one death. Chicago and Cook County have nine apiece.
— The Champaign and Urbana park districts sent out announcements Thursday that playgrounds were closed until further notice. (Full list).
Playgrounds and “all places of public amusement” were specifically deemed off-limits statewide in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which was issued March 20 and took effect a day later.
— The on-again, off-again golf season has been suspended. After being told Tuesday they couldn’t operate, then hours later that they could (with limits), courses were ordered by the governor’s office to close, the Illinois PGA said.
Earlier Thursday, Pritzker pleaded with Illinoisans: “I’m begging you: Please, if you don’t have to be out, stay inside.”
— On the day it was revealed that 114,663 Illinois workers filed first-time unemployment claims, the state announced the formation of the COVID-19 Response Fund, which will raise money to be given to nonprofits.
Also, the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund provided its first grant — of $20,000 — to local groups for housing assistance. Click here
