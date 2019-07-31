DANVILLE — After serving as an administrative intern at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy in Danville last year, NICOLE ZAAYER was looking forward to becoming the school’s assistant principal.
The 13-year educator and 2016 Golden Ruler recipient was appointed to the post on July 10.
But in a matter of a week, Zaayer went from second-in-command at the alternative school to commander-in-chief at Garfield Elementary School.
“I was shocked,” Zaayer said of her reaction to being tapped as the K-4 school’s principal at a special meeting on July 17, prompted by the unexpected resignation of the Northeast Elementary Magnet School principal and the appointment of Justin Thorlton, her Garfield predecessor, to that post.
“Once the shock wore off, I was just elated,” said Zaayer, who has a history with the 116-year-old school. “I’ve always considered Garfield as a place that I can call home, and I’m excited to be back and continue with some of the things I worked on when I was there previously.”
A couple of weeks ahead of students’ return, Zaayer sat down with staff writer Noelle McGee to talk about her special connection to Garfield, some things she’s eager to implement and relaxing by the pool this summer.
You’re a Vermilion County native. Where did you grow up?
I was raised in Oakwood, the oldest of four girls, and graduated from Oakwood High School in 2000. I was really involved in sports when I was growing up. I was a cheerleader and dancer for youth football from kindergarten through eighth grade, and I played softball with the Oakwood Recreation League from kindergarten until I was 16. I loved that everyone in Oakwood knew each other, and our neighbors were our friends. In the summer, we rode our bikes all over town. We played in the creek back behind the house. My dad lives by Kickapoo (State Park), so my sisters and I spent many summers biking from his house to Kickapoo.
Did you always want to be an educator?
No. I actually was a marketing major at Illinois State University for 2 years. I had a business teacher in high school who was such a positive person, and I wanted to be like her when I grew up. I took a liking to business and math and thought I wanted to pursue that. Then, I had this pivotal moment when I decided I wanted to work with children. I came home and attended Danville Area Community College for two semesters, so I could transfer to Eastern (Illinois) and finish my degree. I graduated from EIU in 2006 with a degree in elementary education with a concentration in math. (She later earned a master’s degree in educational leadership.)
In addition to being a classroom teacher, how did you put your degree to work?
In December 2009, I got a call over Christmas break I was asked to leave my classroom to become the district’s first-ever elementary math coach. I loved teaching math, so that was my dream job. I traveled around to all of the, at the time, eight elementary schools, working with teachers and students, implementing new curriculum, conducting different screenings and assessments and providing professional development for staff on topics like number sense, guided math, standards-based report cards and I could go on and on. After 3 years, I had the opportunity to come to Garfield as the data and instructional facilitator. I spent three years at Garfield and, the fourth year, I was split between Garfield and Edison Elementary.
What’s your special connection to Garfield?
I did my student teaching at Garfield in the spring of 2006. It was a bit of a challenge because they put me with a fourth and fifth grade, which is pretty unheard of. But I loved the school and formed many friendships with the staff that I still have today. Later, I had the opportunity to come back to Garfield to be the data and instructional facilitator. I was also the PBIS coach, basketball coach, on the safety committee, the school improvement committee and served in other capacities. When Mr. Thorlton moved to Northeast, administration knew I had worked here for many years, so it would be an easy transition for me.
How have you been preparing for your new role?
I definitely reached out to Mr. Thorlton and several staff members I’ve known for several years just to know who’s on what committee, how things have been going since I’ve left, where we are with certain goals like AVID and PBIS and to get back into the Garfield groove.
What are some things you’re excited about implementing?
One of our plans is to get the AVID site team back together and work on our goals. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. It’s a way to get children to start thinking about what they might want to do in the future, expose them to different careers and let them know college is always an option. It’s also a way to begin to instill things like organization and other skills we use in our daily lives that will help them no matter what career path they may choose or college they may go to. The more we can do at the elementary level, the better prepared they will be when they’re able to take AVID elective courses in middle school and high school.
I also want to focus and work on PBIS. We’re a PBIS district, so just instilling those values of being respectful, being responsible, treating people right and always doing our personal best are things we’ll continue to work on.
Tell us about your family.
My husband, Jeremy, and I live in Westville, where he grew up. We have two children — Tinley, who’s 11, and Aston, who’s 6. Tinley got a brother for her birthday. She turned 5, and three days later, her brother was born. My husband started as an apprentice in the sheet-metal workers’ union the first of June, so we’re both starting our new adventures together.
What do you enjoy doing outside of school?
I really enjoy cooking. My mom was always a really good cook, and she taught me how to cook in the kitchen when I was young. I always liked going to the babysitting camp at College for Kids, where they taught you how to make things like macaroni and cheese and other basics. People who’ve worked with me throughout the district know I like to cook and will say, ‘Remember, when you made this?’ and ask me for the recipe. Sometimes, they just want me to make it again and bring it in.
Did you get any down time this summer?
Yes. This was actually the first time in four years that I’ve had the summer off. We put up a pool at my house. We’ve been able to relax, clean the house, swim in the pool and just enjoy each others’ company, which has been nice.