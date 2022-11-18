New hires: Danville High's Bretz promoted to principal; St. Joseph Grade School district picks Oakland superintendent
Sixteen years after arriving at Danville High as a fresh-out-of-the-University of Illinois history and geography teacher, Jake Bretz is being promoted to principal of the school.
A DHS assistant principal since 2013, Bretz will take over for the retiring Tracy Cherry in July.
“I do appreciate that it’s the board of education’s desire to educate and promote from within. It is my recommendation that we continue that tradition,” Superintendent Alicia Geddis said prior to a 6-0 vote and round of applause from the board at this week’s meeting.
Said Bretz: “As I think about what’s coming ahead, I’m equal parts excited and terrified, I’ll be honest. But every time a moment of fear comes, a stronger moment of excitement follows it.”
Landeck headed to St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Grade School District found its next superintendent 37 miles south on St. Joseph.
Announced this week as the successor to the retiring Todd Pence: Lance Landeck, the 12-year superintendent of schools in the Coles County city of Oakland.
A 26-year educator, administrator and coach, the 1990 UI grad’s past stops include Tuscola (world geography and P.E. teacher) and Atwood-Hammond (pre-K-8 principal).
Landeck was chosen from a field of 25 applicants, six of whom were brought in for interviews.