CRANFORD, N.J. — Illinois football added a 12th member to its Class of 2022 on Friday night when New Jersey offensive tackle Matt Fries verbally committed to Bret Bielema's program.
"I am committed to the University of Illinois!!" Fries wrote on Twitter, where he directly thanked Bielema, offensive line coach Bart Miller and linebackers coach Andy Buh. "I would also like to thank my family, coaches and community for their continued support!"
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound athlete out of Cranford High School holds a three-star rating from Rivals and 247sports and also possessed offers from Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Buffalo, Charlotte, UConn, East Carolina, Indiana, Marshall, UMass, Old Dominion, Princeton, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, UCF, Wake Forest and Yale.
Fries is the younger brother of former Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries, a 2021 NFL Draft selection by the Indianapolis Colts. The elder Fries made 42 career starts on the Nittany Lions' O-line.
Matt Fries is the third New Jersey player to pledge to the Illini in the Class of 2022, joining quarterback Donovan Leary and tight end Owen Anderson. Fries also is the class' fourth offensive lineman alongside Wisconsin's Joey Okla, Indiana's Hunter Whitenack and in-state Iroquois West's Clayton Leonard.
In additional recruiting news, four-star Johnston City safety Austin Brown announced Saturday morning he'll be making his recruitment decision on Sunday afternoon.
"I WILL BE COMMITTING VIA INSTAGRAM LIVE (austinbrown_ab) TOMORROW AT 1PM CT," Brown wrote on Twitter.
The 6-1, 195-pound Brown is another Class of 2022 member. He's drawn interest from numerous Big Ten teams, carrying offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Brown holds other offers from Boston College, Ball State, Cincinnati, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan.