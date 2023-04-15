CHARLESTON — A Charleston attorney has been selected as an associate judge in Coles County.
Chris Wetzel will take the bench on May 1 to fill the vacancy created when former Associate Judge Brian Bower was elected as a circuit judge in the 5th Judicial Circuit, which includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties.
A graduate of Mattoon High School and Millikin University, Wetzel got his law degree in 2002 from Southern Illinois University.
He has had his own law office in Charleston since 2012. He is married and has four sons.
Wetzel was selected from a field of eight applicants.
Associate judges in Illinois earn $205,482 annually.