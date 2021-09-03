CHAMPAIGN — Bleacher cushions, check. Team sweatshirt, check. Fan towel, check. Gun, check at home.
Football fans watching the Champaign Central Maroons and the Centennial Chargers this season have an “extra layer of protection” as they proceed into Tommy Stewart Field for the annual rite of fall.
On Facebook Thursday, the district announced that there will be “portable metal detectors at the entry gates” as well as “new guidelines and expectations.”
“These measures will help ensure the safety and well-being of our spectators, student athletes and staff. We appreciate your understanding,” said the post.
Hand-held wands that detect metal under or in clothing will be used on fans by Unit 4 staff members and private security guards that the school board approved at its Aug. 9 meeting.
The process kicked off Friday night as Centennial hosted Danville.
Their addition comes at a time when Champaign police are stretched to the limit in the midst of what promises to be one of the most violent years in recent memory in the city.
As of Friday, police in Champaign had handled 180 reports of shots fired this year that they have been able to confirm. Eleven lives, including a police officer’s, have been lost to gunfire this year.
In late July, the school district and the police department announced the suspension of the school resource officer program due to a shortage of police officers.
At the time, then-Police Chief Anthony Cobb said officers would continue to respond to calls for service at the schools and try to staff athletic events.
On Friday, police spokesman Tom Yelich said having uniformed officers at games remains the intention.
“Our hope and expectation is we are going to staff those games,” Yelich said, noting that two officers and one lieutenant were assigned to Friday’s first home game between Centennial and Danville. They are paid overtime. Central’s first home game is Sept. 17.
Whether Champaign police will be able to staff each game depends on available officers. Currently, the police department is down about 24 positions, Yelich said.
“If we aren’t able to fulfill our security obligation we will provide advance notice to Unit 4 and they can reach out to surrounding agencies to fill the (security) details,” Yelich said.
At its Aug. 9 meeting, school board members approved paying Chicago-based AGB (Always Giving Back) Investigative Services $77,000 for 45 days worth of security by five unarmed guards who will be in the three middle and two high schools.
At that meeting, administrators said those guards may be used at the football games. The company’s contract ends Oct. 15.
In the meantime, Unit 4 staff is developing requests for proposals from bidders for building security and safety.
Among other safety measures and expectations for football games listed in the school district flyer:
No guns even if you have a concealed carry permit; no knives; no laser pointers; no noisemakers; no backpacks; no bags larger than 7 inches by 4 1/2 inches including purses and binocular cases; no re-entry once you leave; all spectators must be seated in the stands, spectators must wear shoes and shirts at all times; no sports bras but crop tops are acceptable; and attendees must leave within 15 minutes of the game being over.
Fans may bring items in clear tote bags or one-gallon plastic bags, bottled water that’s sealed, food in a plastic bag, binoculars without cases, cameras, seat cushions, blankets, and diaper bags.