MAHOMET — Now that voters have rejected the Mahomet-Seymour school district’s $97.7 million facilities proposal that included building a new junior high adding on to other buildings, how does the new superintendent plan to address the overcrowding issues that prompted the plan?
“All options will be on the table,” Kenny Lee said.
Voters soundly rejected the proposal, with 68 percent of them casting “no” votes.
Even if it had passed, it would have been a few years before the work would have been completed.
Lee said he and school board members will keep an open mind going ahead.
“I think we’d be open to discussing anything that will assist us with our capacity issues,” said Lee, who is in the early days of his tenure, having begun July 1, succeeding the retiring Lindsey Hall.
Lee said the vote margin “was a pretty clear message.”
“I think we all just need to take a breath and see how we’re going to work through our capacity issues,” he said. “We already have a plan this year with regard to Lincoln Trail (Elementary) and the portable at the junior high.”
The modular building at the junior high will hold two classrooms.
Projected fall enrollment at the school totals 800 students with 261 in sixth grade, 255 in seventh and 284 in eighth.
That compares with 782 last school year — 243 in sixth grade, 284 in seventh and 255 in eighth.
At Lincoln Trail Elementary, an all-purpose room will be repurposed to allow for more classroom space.
School board President Max McComb said last week that the board will probably look at an additional portable building at the junior high and one at Lincoln Trail Elementary.
In his first days on the job, Lee, a Paxton native who comes to Mahomet-Seymour from Minooka Community High School district, where he served as superintendent for six years, said he’s attending “a lot of meetings. Just trying to get to know people and visit with some of our staff.
“I’ve been meeting with our board members individually, then meeting with principals and people that are in the buildings that I can get to know a little bit better,” he said, adding he enjoys the process. “It’s always fun for me to meet new people and learn more about people’s stories and do a lot of listening and trying to get to know what people are about.”
On Thursday morning, he planned to attend a Mahomet Chamber of Commerce meeting and “several more meetings during the day.”