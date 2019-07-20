DANVILLE — When students return to Northeast Elementary Magnet School on Monday, there will be a new leader at the helm.
The Danville school board tapped Justin Thorlton as principal at a special meeting, following the surprise departure of Markesha Parker, who resigned the post Monday to go to the Urbana school district.
Parker’s resignation was unexpected, said board President Bill Dobbles, who’d heard earlier this month that she’d been contacted by Urbana.
And much like former Danville High School Principal Kimberly Norton’s June 19 resignation to become Urbana’s assistant superintendent of student learning, Parker’s created a shuffling among administrators just a few weeks before the start of school.
The Danville board originally called the special meeting this week to vote to appoint Amanda Campbell as a high school assistant principal, which was approved.
It also appointed Thorlton to his new post, and Nicole Zaayer to Thorlton’s previous post — Garfield Elementary principal.
Just last week, the board approved the recommendation of a selection committee to appoint veteran administrator Tracy Cherry, then principal of the Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, to succeed Norton.
It also selected Mitzi Campbell, formerly a high school assistant principal, to lead the alternative school and Zaayer to be the assistant principal.
Dobbles said that leaves only two more administrative posts to fill — one for an assistant principal at South View Upper Elementary, the other for an assistant principal or administrative intern at Mark Denman Elementary, the district’s largest elementary with 700-plus students.
An 18-year educator, Thorlton was gearing up for his second year at Garfield when he learned of the opening at Northeast, which runs on a balanced calendar. While he enjoyed his experience at Garfield and will miss its students and staff, he said he’s looking forward to new opportunities at the magnet school.
Thorlton, who is a vegetarian and avid runner, said the school’s health-and-wellness focus was the perfect fit for his lifestyle.
And, “I’m always interested in building relationships,” said Thorlton, whose official first day was Thursday, just in time for the teachers’ first day Friday. Later that evening, many of the 307 K-6 students and families also participated in a scavenger hunt ahead of their first day Monday.
“One of my strong suits is building culture and climate, and I look forward to meeting the staff, students and families and doing that here,” he said.
Thorlton began his career teaching kindergarten at the old Cannon Elementary for a year, then taught art at South View Middle School for 10 years. He served as a data and instructional facilitator at Edison Elementary and South View, a dean at North Ridge Middle School, and then assistant principal at South View before going to Garfield.
Zaayer started out in the district teaching math at South View and then second and third grades at Southwest Elementary. She served as a district math coach and a data and instructional facilitator at Garfield and Meade Park before becoming an administrative intern at Bailey Academy last year.
Campbell served as the lead guidance counselor at the high school.