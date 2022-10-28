New puppy to join costumed mayor, St. Joseph kids in downtown parade
ST. JOSEPH — If you’re looking for the mayor early Saturday, she’ll be the one in the honey bee costume carrying around a furry new friend while leading a caravan of children around downtown St. Joseph.
Tami Fruhling-Voges’ kids costume parade is back for a fifth year, departing at 10 a.m. from Village Hall and stopping at participating downtown businesses for pre-Halloween treats.
“Doing these events with the kids in the village are always my favorite part of my mayor position,” says Fruhling-Voges, who’ll be accompanied Saturday morning by her 12-week-old mini dachshund.
Mabel will dress the part, too, going as a mini bee.
“The kids will fall in love with her,” says Fruhling-Voges, who plans to carry her puppy along the route.
“Unfortunately in August, our little dachshund Emmy had to be put to rest and this will be my first parade without her,” the mayor says. "The kids always loved having her lead the parade.”
The bee theme will carry throughout the morning, with post-parade plans including bee stories, interactive bee puppets and a sweet treat for children over 1 — a sample of fresh honey donated by local bee keeper Carol Rinehart — back at Village Hall.