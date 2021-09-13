New rankings: Grainger Engineering No. 6, UI No. 15 among public schools
Time to update the marketing materials at the UI's Grainger College of Engineering, which got a heaping helping of good news with Monday's annual release of U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings.
Grainger's new numbers — tied for best undergraduate program in the Midwest, fourth among private schools and No. 6 nationally.
Here's more:
Where Illinois, at No. 47, ranks among Big Ten schools in the “national universities” category — trailing Northwestern (9), Michigan (23) and Wisconsin (42) and topping Ohio State (49), Purdue (49), Maryland (59), Penn State (63), Rutgers (63), Indiana (68), Minnesota (68), Iowa (83), Michigan State (83) and Nebraska (136).
15th
Where Illinois checks in among the magazine's top public schools, behind UCLA, Cal, Michigan, Virginia, UC-Santa Barbara, Florida, North Carolina, UC-San Diego, UC-Irvine, Georgia Tech, UC-Davis, Texas, William & Mary and Wisconsin.
3
Top 3-in-the-nation departments on the UI campus. Leading the way: No. 2 materials science and engineering (only MIT ranked higher), No. 3 civil engineering (behind Cal and Georgia Tech) and No. 3 accounting (behind Texas and BYU).
No. 1
The spot claimed by Princeton (best national university), UCLA (best public university), Yale (best value school), Butler (best Midwest regional university), the University of Chicago (best college for veterans) and Williams (best liberal arts college).