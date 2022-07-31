New Royal Donut owners set reopening day: 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9
DANVILLE — Circle the date Aug. 9 on your calendars, glazed vanilla cake donut fans.
That's re-opening day for Royal Donut's on Danville's North Vermilion Street, the new owners announced Sunday afternoon on social media.
In a Facebook post with the image below, they wrote:
We don't want to steal the 15 minutes of fame from our feathered friends, but your second most important headline of the week: Royal Donut is REOPENING TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 at 5am! You have less than ten days to get yourself ready for this!!!
(If you missed the Danville Emus, please look it up! Thankfully, all but one have been safety secured back to their home.)
New co-owner Sam George admits there is some pressure as many Danville residents await the reopening of the popular shop.
The business has been around nearly half a century. He and the other co-owners want to keep the quality high, George told The News-Gazette's Dave Hinton last week.
“One of the exciting things and slightly intimidating thing about Royal Donut, there’s a 49-year history,” George said. “People have strong emotional ties to the brand. People came here with their parents and grandparents and now come here with their children and grandchildren.
"There is a lot of community excitement but also expectations. It’s a good place to be.”
George and his wife, Rachel, and Hannah and Drew Landis opened Mad Goat Coffee eight years ago and jumped at the opportunity to buy the Royal Donut business.