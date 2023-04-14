URBANA — For decades, hospitals have treated strokes caused by blood clots with the standard clot-busting drug alteplase.
Now, OSF HealthCare hospitals have joined several others that have switched to a new-generation clot-buster that’s been hailed to be a faster treatment, and Carle Health is in the process of making that change for its own hospitals, officials from both health systems said.
Speedy treatment is important following an ischemic stroke — the kind of stroke caused by clots that block blood flow to the brain — because every minute before treatment can mean the death of up to 2 million nerve cells — or, as the common saying goes, “time is brain.”
Alteplase has been the standard clot-busting agent commonly associated with the stroke treatment tPA, or tissue plasminogen activator.
But the alternative clot-buster tenecteplase that OSF hospitals are now using has advantages — with a chief one among them how quickly all of the drug can be administered and go to work to find and dissolve the clots, according to Leslie Ingold, the stroke coordinator at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Once it’s mixed at the bedside, alteplase is administered with an initial injection, with the rest given over the next hour through an IV pump, she said.
Tenecteplase is given through a single injection to a blocked blood vessel.
The entire dose is administered in five to 10 seconds, Ingold said.
It also remains in the body a bit longer than alteplase to continue working on the clots, she said.
“So we’re getting medicine that is quicker to give, we’re saving more brain cells and it’s going to stay in your body a little longer,” she said.
Among other hospitals making the change has been Springfield-based Memorial Health, which switched to tenecteplase in July 2022 and is using it in all the system’s hospitals, according to spokeswoman Angie Muhs.
Since Jan. 30, OSF Heart of Mary has administered tenecteplase twice, and OSF Sacred Heart has administered it five times, and results have been promising, according to Ingold.
“It’s exactly what we’ve hoped for,” she said.
If seven seems like a small number of stroke patients to receive the newer-generation treatment at two hospitals, keep in mind that administering a clot-busting drug has to be done in the first four-and-a-half hours after the onset of a stroke. And many people who have suffered strokes just don’t come to the hospital fast enough, Ingold said.
“A lot of people think, in the back of their mind, that it will go away,” she said.
Carle Foundation Hospital Stroke Program Coordinator Lindsay Kuhns said that hospital and others throughout the Carle system, with the exception of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, will make the change to tenecteplase Oct. 1.
BroMenn began using tenecteplase last week, and the change for other Carle hospitals is in progress, she said.
Carle is taking its time with this change to make sure it’s the right fit for its patients, and to see how it goes at the Normal hospital, Kuhns said.
Meanwhile, alteplase remains perfectly safe as hospitals — Carle’s and others — gradually make the change, she said.
“With alteplase, it’s still the gold standard. There’s nothing wrong with it, so we have no reason to rush,” Kuhns said.
Making the switch does take some preparation time, including staff training. Ingold said. OSF HealthCare began discussing the process last year.
“We really wanted our staff to be prepared and educated, and we wanted to really give everybody as much information as they needed,” she said.