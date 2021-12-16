SPRINGFIELD — A veteran prosecutor who has spent most of his legal career in public service has been chosen to lead the federal prosecutors in Illinois’ mid-section.
Gregory K. Harris, 73, was sworn in earlier this week as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District after having been nominated by President Joe Biden in October and confirmed by the Senate on Dec. 7.
More than half of Harris' 45-year career has been spent in the office of which he is now in charge. He succeeds John Milhiser, who served under former President Donald Trump from October 2018 to February 2021.
"This office has a long history of excellence and integrity and has demonstrated its strong commitment to community safety. I look forward to leading this group of talented and dedicated attorneys and support staff. We will continue to partner with law enforcement to address current and future challenges in the Central District and to pursue equal justice under the law,” said Harris.
A 1976 graduate of John Marshall Law School, now the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, Harris began his legal career as an assistant appellate defender in the Illinois Office of the State Appellate Defender, working there two years. From 1978 to 1980, he was chief legal counsel for the Illinois Governor's Office of Manpower and Human Development and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Development.
In 1980, he began his first stint in the Central District as an assistant U.S. attorney and remained there until 1988, serving in a number of roles including chief of the criminal division.
Harris went into private practice for 13 years with the Springfield firm of Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes, P.C., before returning to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Springfield in 2001, where he’s been ever since.
There are four federal courthouses in the 46-county Central District of Illinois: Urbana, Springfield, Peoria and Rock Island.
The Rock Island courthouse has been closed since 2018 and its operations consolidated with those in Davenport, Iowa, until a new courthouse can be built. Construction is set to begin soon.