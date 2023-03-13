CHAMPAIGN — The Gies College of Business will name its newest academic building after Danville-raised alumnus and donor Steven Wymer (‘85), a prominent investment manager.
The four-story, near-100,000 square-foot academic building is expected to open in 2025, sitting on Gregory Drive between the Gies Business Instructional Facility and Huff Hall.
For his $25 million gift in support, the facility will be named Steven S. Wymer Hall, pending board of trustees approval.
Wymer graduated from the UI with a bachelor’s in accounting, and has been the manager of Fidelity Growth Company Fund since 1997. He now lives in the Boston area with his family.
“This gift is a continued return on investment to Gies from the partial academic scholarship I received as a student,” Wymer said. “The building modernizes the College's infrastructure to help pursue its evolving approach to in-person, hybrid, and online education and research. The goal is to create an environment where students, faculty, and staff can do their best work.”
The hall will feature a 200-seat auditorium, two 80-seat classrooms and four 60-seat classrooms. It’ll be equipped with two sound stages, five studios and six control booths to support online programs, plus 84 office spaces for faculty and staff.
The hall's classrooms will be shared with other schools and colleges that typically occupy the southern part of campus.
The project is expected to cost about $105 million in total, with the Gies College financing 60 percent and the university covering 40 percent. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for April 14, 2023, and construction is scheduled to complete by December 2024.
“I am ecstatic to have such generous support from Steve and all the alumni and friends who have helped make this important project possible,” Gies Dean Jeffrey Brown said. “Steve has supported our College for several years in ways that directly align with our purpose of shaping purposeful leaders through life-changing access to education, research, and innovation.”